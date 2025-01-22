Akshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed

Rashmika Mandanna Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength.

Introducing @iamRashmika as Maharani Yesubai – the pride of Swarajya. #ChhaavaTrailer Out Tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025.#Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14@vickykaushal09 #AkshayeKhanna… pic.twitter.com/koCHibw4ss— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 21, 2025 Following the recent release of stunning looks of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Chhaava’, the makers have now revealed Akshaye Khanna’s first look. Maddock Films, the producers of ‘Chhaava’, shared a poster of Akshaye Khanna’s character. The poster shows Akshaye as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Following the recent release of stunning looks of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Chhaava’, the makers have now revealed Akshaye Khanna’s first look. Maddock Films, the producers of ‘Chhaava’, shared a poster of Akshaye Khanna’s character. The poster shows Akshaye as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Akshaye Khanna’s Look in ‘Chhaava’ Darr aur dehshat ka naya chehra – Presenting #AkshayeKhanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire!#ChhaavaTrailer out tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14 pic.twitter.com/g14Fbiavse— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 21, 2025 Releasing the posters, the makers captioned it: “A new face of fear and terror. Presenting Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire.” Releasing the posters, the makers captioned it: “A new face of fear and terror. Presenting Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire.”

Akshaye Khanna’s Aurangzeb Look Reminds People of Amitabh Bachchan Akshaye Khanna’s Aurangzeb look has gone viral on social media. People are commenting on it in various ways. One person wrote that Akshaye Khanna looks like Amitabh Bachchan in this look. A fan wrote that another superhit movie of Akshaye Khanna is coming. Some people were reminded of Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the film ‘Shahenshah’ upon seeing Akshaye Khanna.