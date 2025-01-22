scriptAkshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed | Akshaye Khanna&#39;s Look From &#39;Chhaava&#39; Revealed | Latest News | Patrika News
Akshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed

Akshaye Khanna's Aurangzeb look has gone viral on social media. People are commenting on it in various ways. One person wrote that Akshaye Khanna looks like Amitabh Bachchan in this look.

MumbaiJan 22, 2025 / 01:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna’s look from his upcoming film, ‘Chhaava’, has been released. The film, produced by Maddock Films, features Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

‘Chhaava’ Starcast

In this film, Vicky Kaushal portrays the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna is seen as the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Rashmika Mandanna

Following the recent release of stunning looks of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Chhaava’, the makers have now revealed Akshaye Khanna’s first look. Maddock Films, the producers of ‘Chhaava’, shared a poster of Akshaye Khanna’s character. The poster shows Akshaye as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Akshaye Khanna’s Look in ‘Chhaava’

Releasing the posters, the makers captioned it: “A new face of fear and terror. Presenting Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire.”

Akshaye Khanna’s Aurangzeb Look Reminds People of Amitabh Bachchan

Akshaye Khanna’s Aurangzeb look has gone viral on social media. People are commenting on it in various ways. One person wrote that Akshaye Khanna looks like Amitabh Bachchan in this look. A fan wrote that another superhit movie of Akshaye Khanna is coming. Some people were reminded of Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the film ‘Shahenshah’ upon seeing Akshaye Khanna.

‘Chhaava’ Release Date

This film is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel ‘Chhaava’. Directed by the famous director Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features music by the legendary A.R. Rahman. The film will be released on 14th February.

