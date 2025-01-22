Akshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed

Rashmika Mandanna Following the recent release of stunning looks of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna from ‘Chhaava’, the makers have now revealed Akshaye Khanna’s first look. Maddock Films, the producers of ‘Chhaava’, shared a poster of Akshaye Khanna’s character. The poster shows Akshaye as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Akshaye Khanna’s Look in ‘Chhaava’ Releasing the posters, the makers captioned it: “A new face of fear and terror. Presenting Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, the ruthless ruler of the Mughal Empire.”
Akshaye Khanna’s Aurangzeb Look Reminds People of Amitabh Bachchan Akshaye Khanna’s Aurangzeb look has gone viral on social media. People are commenting on it in various ways. One person wrote that Akshaye Khanna looks like Amitabh Bachchan in this look. A fan wrote that another superhit movie of Akshaye Khanna is coming. Some people were reminded of Amitabh Bachchan’s look in the film ‘Shahenshah’ upon seeing Akshaye Khanna.
‘Chhaava’ Release Date This film is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel ‘Chhaava’. Directed by the famous director Laxman Utekar, ‘Chhaava’ is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features music by the legendary A.R. Rahman. The film will be released on 14th February.