scriptFateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1? | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

Two films released simultaneously at the box office yesterday: Sonu Sood’s *Fateh* and Ram Charan’s *Game Changer*. Find out which film won the box office race on its opening day, here.

MumbaiJan 11, 2025 / 02:48 pm

Patrika Desk

Fateh VS Game Changer box office collection Day 1 Sonu Sood Ram Charan
Fateh VS Game Changer Box Office Collection: 2025 has begun, and the first major box office clash has already taken place. Two films were released simultaneously yesterday.

One is Fateh, starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, and the other is Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Let’s see how much each film earned on its opening day.

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1

Game Changer
First, let’s talk about Game Changer. This action-packed political drama, directed by S. Shankar, is one of Ram Charan’s most anticipated films. It raked in ₹59.5 crore on its opening day. Its Hindi version earned ₹7 crore.

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 1

Fateh VS Game Changer Box Office Collection
Fateh, on the other hand, had a slower start at the box office, earning ₹2.45 crore on its first day. This means Game Changer (Hindi) has outperformed Fateh, earning almost three times more on its opening day.
The film’s collection primarily comes from its Telugu version, which earned ₹42 crore. The Tamil version earned ₹2 crore, the Kannada version ₹0.1 crore, and the Malayalam version’s collection was slightly lower at ₹0.03 crore.
It will be interesting to see whether the Game Changer continues to hold its edge in the days to come.

