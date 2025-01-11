Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1 First, let’s talk about Game Changer. This action-packed political drama, directed by S. Shankar, is one of Ram Charan’s most anticipated films. It raked in ₹59.5 crore on its opening day. Its Hindi version earned ₹7 crore. First, let’s talk about Game Changer. This action-packed political drama, directed by S. Shankar, is one of Ram Charan’s most anticipated films. It raked in ₹59.5 crore on its opening day. Its Hindi version earned ₹7 crore.

Fateh Box Office Collection Day 1 Fateh, on the other hand, had a slower start at the box office, earning ₹2.45 crore on its first day. This means Game Changer (Hindi) has outperformed Fateh, earning almost three times more on its opening day.

The film’s collection primarily comes from its Telugu version, which earned ₹42 crore. The Tamil version earned ₹2 crore, the Kannada version ₹0.1 crore, and the Malayalam version’s collection was slightly lower at ₹0.03 crore.

It will be interesting to see whether the Game Changer continues to hold its edge in the days to come.