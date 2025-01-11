Fateh vs Game Changer: Which Film Won the Box Office on Day 1?

Fateh VS Game Changer Box Office Collection: 2025 has begun, and the first major box office clash has already taken place. Two films were released simultaneously yesterday. One is Fateh, starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, and the other is Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Let’s see how much each film earned on its opening day.
Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 1
First, let’s talk about Game Changer. This action-packed political drama, directed by S. Shankar, is one of Ram Charan’s most anticipated films. It raked in ₹59.5 crore on its opening day. Its Hindi version earned ₹7 crore.
Fateh Box Office Collection Day 1
Fateh, on the other hand, had a slower start at the box office, earning ₹2.45 crore on its first day. This means Game Changer (Hindi) has outperformed Fateh, earning almost three times more on its opening day.
The film’s collection primarily comes from its Telugu version, which earned ₹42 crore. The Tamil version earned ₹2 crore, the Kannada version ₹0.1 crore, and the Malayalam version’s collection was slightly lower at ₹0.03 crore.
It will be interesting to see whether the Game Changer continues to hold its edge in the days to come.