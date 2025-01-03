Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali's Kathmandu Photos Surprise Fans

Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali Spotted in Kathmandu A musician shared a video of Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali enjoying the new year together. Manisha Koirala thoroughly enjoyed this evening held in Kathmandu. Imtiaz Ali also displayed a unique style. Sharing the photos and videos, musician Saraswati Khatri wrote, “What a beautiful farewell to 2024 with these amazing people, my super humble and precious @m_koirala I will forever be grateful and thankful for this moment. I will always cherish these moments. #new #newyear2025.” After seeing these photos, fans are unsure of what is happening and are giving varied reactions.

Manisha Koirala Celebrates New Year Manisha Koirala is seen in a very different style in Kathmandu. She appears in a rather funky avatar, wearing a brown half-jacket and a black cap. Fans are now speculating whether the two are going to work together in a film or if there is something else going on. It remains unclear. It is worth noting that Manisha Koirala married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010, but their marriage lasted only two years, ending in divorce in 2012. Similarly, Imtiaz Ali married his wife Preity Ali in 1995, but that relationship also ended badly, with the couple divorcing in 2012.