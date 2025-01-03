scriptManisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali's Kathmandu Photos Surprise Fans | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali's Kathmandu Photos Surprise Fans

Manisha Koirala’s Kathmandu photos have surfaced online, capturing the attention of fans. The pictures show the actress alongside Imtiaz Ali.

MumbaiJan 03, 2025 / 12:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Manisha Koirala Photo: The new year has arrived, promising to be quite spectacular for Bollywood. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, everyone is enjoying holidays abroad. Meanwhile, superstar Manisha Koirala was seen celebrating and dancing in Kathmandu for the new year. Some pictures of Manisha Koirala are going viral on the internet. Fans loved them, but everyone was surprised to see Imtiaz Ali with her. The two were seen spending a musical evening together, vibing to the song “Tum Se Hi” from the film ‘Jab We Met’. These pictures have now created a buzz on social media.

Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali Spotted in Kathmandu

A musician shared a video of Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali enjoying the new year together. Manisha Koirala thoroughly enjoyed this evening held in Kathmandu. Imtiaz Ali also displayed a unique style. Sharing the photos and videos, musician Saraswati Khatri wrote, “What a beautiful farewell to 2024 with these amazing people, my super humble and precious @m_koirala I will forever be grateful and thankful for this moment. I will always cherish these moments. #new #newyear2025.” After seeing these photos, fans are unsure of what is happening and are giving varied reactions.

Manisha Koirala Celebrates New Year

Manisha Koirala is seen in a very different style in Kathmandu. She appears in a rather funky avatar, wearing a brown half-jacket and a black cap. Fans are now speculating whether the two are going to work together in a film or if there is something else going on. It remains unclear. It is worth noting that Manisha Koirala married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in 2010, but their marriage lasted only two years, ending in divorce in 2012. Similarly, Imtiaz Ali married his wife Preity Ali in 1995, but that relationship also ended badly, with the couple divorcing in 2012.

