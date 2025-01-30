scriptSky Force Box Office Day 6: Wednesday Collections Storm Past Expectations | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Sky Force Box Office Day 6: Wednesday Collections Storm Past Expectations

Sky Force Box Office Day 6: The figures for ‘Sky Force’ on Wednesday are also in. The film has once again proven itself, achieving a phenomenal collection.

MumbaiJan 30, 2025 / 09:36 am

Patrika Desk

Sky Force Box Office Day 6

Sky Force Box Office Day 6

Sky Force Box Office Day 6: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s film Sky Force has completed six days at the box office. The film’s opening and weekend collections were phenomenal. While Tuesday’s earnings saw a significant dip, Wednesday’s collection has rebounded strongly. The film’s resurgence has boosted fan hopes, with many believing it will become a superhit for Akshay Kumar. Let’s find out how many crores the film earned on its first Wednesday and sixth day.

Sky Force Box Office Day 6 Collections

Besides Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya also plays a lead role in Sky Force. This film marks Pahariya’s Bollywood debut, and audiences are greatly appreciating his performance. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹5.96 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday, 29 January. This brings the film’s total earnings to ₹81.04 crore. The film is expected to soon cross the ₹100 crore mark.

Sky Force Soon to Enter the 100 Crore Club

The budget of Sky Force is reportedly ₹160 crore. The film’s story revolves around the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, specifically focusing on the attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase. This aspect is proving particularly popular with audiences. Besides Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur also play significant roles. Wednesday’s figures have given the makers hope that the film will continue its strong performance over the weekend.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sky Force Box Office Day 6: Wednesday Collections Storm Past Expectations

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Five Key Reasons Behind the Tragedy

National News

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Five Key Reasons Behind the Tragedy

in 5 hours

Study: Parental Neglect, Ignoring Kids Linked to Stress, Finds Research on 6,000 Children

Health

Study: Parental Neglect, Ignoring Kids Linked to Stress, Finds Research on 6,000 Children

in 5 hours

Kumbh Mela and Hajj: A History of Tragic Stampedes

National News

Kumbh Mela and Hajj: A History of Tragic Stampedes

14 hours ago

PM Modi Launches Delhi Election Campaign: ‘AAP Will Exit on 5th February, BJP Will Take Over’

National News

PM Modi Launches Delhi Election Campaign: ‘AAP Will Exit on 5th February, BJP Will Take Over’

12 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Archana Puran Singh Suffers Wrist Fracture

Bollywood

Archana Puran Singh Suffers Wrist Fracture

15 hours ago

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

Bollywood

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

2 days ago

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

Bollywood

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

2 days ago

Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off

Bollywood

Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off

5 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sky Force Box Office Day 6: Wednesday Collections Storm Past Expectations

बॉलीवुड

Sky Force Box Office Day 6: Wednesday Collections Storm Past Expectations

in 5 hours

Archana Puran Singh Suffers Wrist Fracture

बॉलीवुड

Archana Puran Singh Suffers Wrist Fracture

15 hours ago

Selena Gomez's Tearful Viral Video

हॉलीवुड

Selena Gomez's Tearful Viral Video

2 days ago

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

बॉलीवुड

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

2 days ago

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

बॉलीवुड

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.