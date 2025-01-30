Sky Force Box Office Day 6: Wednesday Collections Storm Past Expectations

Sky Force Box Office Day 6 Collections Besides Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya also plays a lead role in Sky Force. This film marks Pahariya’s Bollywood debut, and audiences are greatly appreciating his performance. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹5.96 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday, 29 January. This brings the film’s total earnings to ₹81.04 crore. The film is expected to soon cross the ₹100 crore mark.

Sky Force Soon to Enter the 100 Crore Club The budget of Sky Force is reportedly ₹160 crore. The film’s story revolves around the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War, specifically focusing on the attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase. This aspect is proving particularly popular with audiences. Besides Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur also play significant roles. Wednesday’s figures have given the makers hope that the film will continue its strong performance over the weekend.