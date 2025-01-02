scriptBeat the Winter Chill: Healthy Diet Tips to Combat Cold Waves | Latest News | Patrika News
Beat the Winter Chill: Healthy Diet Tips to Combat Cold Waves

Winter Health Tips: People try various methods to protect themselves from the harsh cold. To combat this intense cold wave, you can consume ragi porridge soup, turmeric milk, and green leafy vegetables.

New DelhiJan 02, 2025 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Winter Health Tips

Winter Health tips

Winter Health Tips: The onset of winter has brought with it a wave of cold weather. To avoid falling ill, it’s crucial to pay attention not only to wearing warm clothes but also to your diet. Neglecting your diet can be detrimental to your health. Therefore, you should consume foods that keep your body warm from within. A drop in temperature during this season often leads to infections and seasonal illnesses, particularly colds, coughs, flu, fever, and body aches. This article will suggest a diet to help you combat the harsh cold and cold waves.

Healthy Diet to Protect Against Cold Waves: Winter Health tips

Winter Health tips: Consuming Ragi Daliya Soup

Eating Ragi Daliya Soup
Ragi has a warming effect, making it a healthy option for winter consumption. You can consume ragi as porridge. To make ragi porridge, take 2 tablespoons of ragi flour, 2 cups of water, jaggery to taste, and milk. Once the porridge is ready, add jaggery and milk and let it simmer for another minute.
Winter Health tips: Consuming Garlic Milk

To keep your body warm during winter, you can include garlic milk in your diet. To prepare it, mix 1 cup of milk with ½ cup of water and 2-3 crushed garlic cloves. Then add jaggery or honey and turmeric to taste, boil it well, and consume it warm.
Winter Health tips: Eat Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables
Consuming green leafy vegetables and spinach provides the body with ample amounts of vitamins A, C, K, iron, calcium, and fibre. These nutrients help alleviate joint and bone pain during winter. Iron helps increase blood levels and eliminates anaemia and weakness.
Winter Health tips: Orange Smoothie

An orange smoothie is a delicious and nutrient-rich beverage. It’s a natural way to boost the immune system. The vitamin C and antioxidants in oranges help fight winter illnesses. Take one cup of fresh orange juice and add a little honey. Blend it well and consume it chilled.
Winter Health tips: Turmeric Milk

Turmeric Milk
Turmeric milk, also known as ‘golden milk’, is a traditional remedy for keeping the body warm and strengthening the immune system during winter. Turmeric contains curcumin, an important element rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It provides relief from colds, coughs, and throat problems. Mixing a quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of warm milk and drinking it before bed is beneficial.

Benefits of Eating Superfoods in Winter

Regular consumption of certain superfoods during the winter season can help strengthen the immune system. As a result, the risk of infectious diseases is reduced when exposed to viruses or bacteria. Furthermore, these foods offer numerous benefits to overall health.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is intended to raise awareness about diseases and health issues. It is not a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or prescription on their own, but to consult an expert or doctor related to that medical field for advice.

