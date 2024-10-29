scriptYou will get a traditional look with Reshami Saree and Lehenga, and Indo-Western style with Zari Gown | Latest News | Patrika News
Festivals

You will get a traditional look with Reshami Saree and Lehenga, and Indo-Western style with Zari Gown

The festival of Diwali is just around the corner, and people of all ages are busy shopping to look stylish. This Diwali, sarees, lehengas, and zari gowns are trending. Chandbaliya and antique jewelry are also adding a complete look.

JaipurOct 29, 2024 / 01:02 pm

Patrika Desk

some beauty lies in the simplicity with traditional look
The festival of Diwali is just two days away, and the shopping atmosphere in the city is at its peak. After cleaning and decorating their homes, people are now busy buying clothes to look stylish. Diwali is not only a festival of joy and enthusiasm but also a festival of stylish dressing.
Every corner of the city is filled with the colors of shopping. People of all ages are busy buying clothes, and some are even getting custom-made dresses stitched urgently. In the city market, silk sarees and lehengas are in high demand. Zari gowns are also ready to give an Indo-Western touch to the traditional look.

City Girls’ Saree Look

City girls are ready to carry the saree look this Diwali. The demand for golden and white-colored sarees is the highest this year. The sequence has been broken, and Zari’s work has been included in fashion. Zari’s work on sarees, lehengas, gowns, and suits is being highly appreciated.

Kalamkari Print Lehenga

Kalamkari print lehenga is also on the top of the shopping list for Diwali. It gives a very attractive look with a simple blouse. Tribal print, Gujarati print, and Rajasthani print lehengas and dresses are also trending this Diwali.

Chandbaliya Completes the Look

The trend of oversized jhumkas has faded, and now Chandbaliya is in trend. Oxidized, metal, and silver jewelry with neon colors will give a traditional look this Diwali. Temple and antique designs are trending in maang tika, nose pins, earrings, and necklaces. This Diwali, makeup will focus on shimmer and glitter, and city ladies will focus on eye makeup.

Theme-Based Getup

City girls are preparing to create a special look for Diwali. Along with Marathi and Bengali looks, ladies will also be seen celebrating the festival in Rajputana attire. Shrikant Gupta said that he has bought a Rajputana dress for Diwali, which will give him a different look.

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Festivals / You will get a traditional look with Reshami Saree and Lehenga, and Indo-Western style with Zari Gown

