You will get a traditional look with Reshami Saree and Lehenga, and Indo-Western style with Zari Gown

Every corner of the city is filled with the colors of shopping. People of all ages are busy buying clothes, and some are even getting custom-made dresses stitched urgently. In the city market, silk sarees and lehengas are in high demand. Zari gowns are also ready to give an Indo-Western touch to the traditional look.

City Girls’ Saree Look City girls are ready to carry the saree look this Diwali. The demand for golden and white-colored sarees is the highest this year. The sequence has been broken, and Zari’s work has been included in fashion. Zari’s work on sarees, lehengas, gowns, and suits is being highly appreciated.

Kalamkari Print Lehenga Kalamkari print lehenga is also on the top of the shopping list for Diwali. It gives a very attractive look with a simple blouse. Tribal print, Gujarati print, and Rajasthani print lehengas and dresses are also trending this Diwali.

Chandbaliya Completes the Look The trend of oversized jhumkas has faded, and now Chandbaliya is in trend. Oxidized, metal, and silver jewelry with neon colors will give a traditional look this Diwali. Temple and antique designs are trending in maang tika, nose pins, earrings, and necklaces. This Diwali, makeup will focus on shimmer and glitter, and city ladies will focus on eye makeup.