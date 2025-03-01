Aries, Gemini, and One More Sign Set for a Lucky Week: Horoscope March 2-8

Aries Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Aries weekly horoscope for career and financial life from 2nd to 8th March, the efforts you make this week will be more successful and yield better results compared to last week. However, it will take some more time for a complete solution to life’s problems.

At the beginning of this week, you will receive full cooperation from both your seniors and juniors in the workplace. However, be careful that pride does not creep into you in the enthusiasm of cooperation and success, otherwise, it can spoil your established relationships.

In the middle of the week from Sunday to Saturday, you can take a major decision related to your career or business. Investments made in the past will lead to significant gains.

Business trips will prove beneficial. Students preparing for examinations and competitions may receive good news by the end of the week. Family Life: According to the Aries weekly horoscope, love relationships will deepen. Marital life will remain happy.

Health Horoscope: In the first week of March, if minor problems are ignored, health will remain normal. Offer water to the Sun God daily using a copper pot. Taurus Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Taurus weekly horoscope for career and financial life from 2nd to 8th March, Taurus people should avoid doing any work in haste or with excessive enthusiasm this week. Whether it is a career or business, take any decision related to it after careful consideration, otherwise, decisions taken in the heat of the moment or anger may lead to regret later.

For those involved in business, this week is going to be mixed. At the beginning of the week, you may have to face tough competition from your rivals. During this time, you may also face some difficulties in recovering money stuck in the market. However, this situation will not last long, and by the end of the week, you will see your business getting back on track, albeit slowly.

Taurus Family Life: According to the Taurus family life horoscope, the period from 2nd to 8th March is slightly unfavourable for love relationships. Therefore, take any step in this direction cautiously and avoid ignoring your love partner’s feelings. You will be worried about the elderly woman in the house. There is a possibility of ideological differences with your spouse. Recite Shiva Mahimna Stotra.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life (Weekly Horoscope Gemini Career): According to the Gemini weekly horoscope for career and financial life, this week is bringing new opportunities and big responsibilities for Gemini people. If you are an employee, you may be given an important responsibility in your workplace. However, you will have to be very careful about your opponents while performing it, as they may try to obstruct your plans.

Those involved in business will get the desired profit. Business trips will prove auspicious and beneficial. If you have been trying to buy a vehicle or something related to comfort and convenience for a long time, your wish may be fulfilled by the end of this week.

Family Life: According to the Gemini weekly horoscope from 2nd to 8th March, the next 7 days will bring harmony in domestic and family matters. The problems that you have been worried about for some time will be solved through a friend or an influential person.

This time from Sunday to Saturday is favourable for love relationships. You will see a very good tuning with your love partner. You may also receive a surprise gift from your love partner. Marital life will remain happy. There will be opportunities for long-distance tourism with family. Recite Ganesha Chalisa.

Cancer Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life (Cancer Weekly Horoscope Career): According to the Cancer weekly horoscope for career and financial life from 2nd to 8th March, Cancer people will need to bring humility to their nature and speech at the beginning of this week. Avoid arguing with anyone over trivial matters this week, otherwise, it may harm your image.

If you are thinking of changing jobs, your efforts in this direction will be successful this week, but while doing so, consider both the advantages and disadvantages, otherwise, you may regret it later. In the middle of the week, there will be opportunities for sudden monetary gains. There will be gains from the purchase and sale of land and buildings. Opportunities for profit and advancement in business will be obtained.

Family Life: According to the Cancer weekly horoscope, from 2nd to 8th March, the arrival of a loved one at home will create a happy atmosphere. You will get conjugal bliss and happiness from children. If you are thinking of expressing your love to someone, it will work out with the help of a friend. At the same time, there will be a deepening of existing relationships. Feed the first roti made in the kitchen to a cow daily.

Leo Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life (Weekly Horoscope Leo Career): According to the Leo weekly horoscope for career and financial life, from 2nd to 8th March, luck will be completely kind to Leo people this week. People associated with this zodiac sign will receive a sudden large monetary gain this week.

There will be opportunities for promotion for salaried employees in the workplace. At the same time, the plans to expand the business of those involved in business will seem to be materialising. While doing so, you will also receive full cooperation and support from your family members.

Those involved in speculation or the share market may also benefit. If you are working towards a career or business abroad, the obstacles in your path will be removed. This week, you will get an opportunity to move forward on a new work plan with the help of a foreign friend.

Family Life: According to the Leo weekly horoscope from 2nd to 8th March, you will receive good news related to your child at the end of the week, which will create a happy atmosphere at home. This week is favourable for love relationships. You will get opportunities to spend pleasant moments with your love partner. Marital life will remain happy. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: According to the Virgo weekly horoscope for career and financial life from 2nd to 8th March, Virgo people may have to face some major ups and downs in life this week. At the beginning of the week, you may have to spend a large amount of money on some big things, which may disrupt your budget.

This week you will have to take great care of both money and health. At the beginning of the week, you will be a little unhappy about spending money on unnecessary things. You will not get cooperation from seniors and juniors as expected in the workplace. There may also be a disagreement with colleagues over something.

During this time, it would be better to avoid the small talk of people. There are chances of a change of location for salaried employees. At the end of the week, a long or short-distance journey is possible for business or work.

Family Life: This week there may be a quarrel with your love partner over something. In such a situation, try to resolve things through dialogue instead of conflict. You may be worried about a problem related to your spouse.