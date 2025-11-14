Weekly Tarot Horoscope: November 16-22 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Weekly Tarot Horoscope 16 to 22 November 2025: The weekly tarot card reading indicates that this week, from November 16 to 22, 2025, can bring significant changes for zodiac signs from Libra to Pisces. While Scorpio natives can expect new plans in business and promotion in jobs, for Capricorn natives, enthusiasm and effort will bring success. This period is good for Aquarius for shopping and new relationships, whereas Pisces natives will need to control their aggressive behaviour. Librans need to be cautious about home security and avoid haste in relationships, while Sagittarius natives will focus on practical goals and have a romantic mid-week. Know how your week will be according to Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.
Tarot card readings suggest that this week, you need to be a bit cautious about home security. There might be a disagreement with someone in the family, so try to prevent it from escalating. Do not rush in matters of love; perhaps the feelings are just attraction. The financial situation will be stable, so there is no cause for worry.
Tarot card readings indicate that new plans will be implemented in business for Scorpio natives this week. Irregularity can lead to adverse health effects. Obstacles will arise in the workplace. Work may not go according to plan. Restraint in speech is essential. Promotion is expected in the job. Savings will increase, and your influence on people will also grow. Past experiences will prove beneficial.
Tarot card readings suggest that for Sagittarius natives, the week will focus on practical and prestigious goals. Being emotional is good, but avoid excessive sentimentality. The mid-week will be romantic and full of love. Sunday might be spent on family security and minor worries.
Tarot card readings indicate that this week will be excellent for business for Capricorn natives. Enthusiasm and effort will bring you success. You will receive full support in domestic life. Drive vehicles with caution. It is important to take care of the health of younger siblings.
Tarot card readings suggest that research-related work is a key aspect for Aquarius natives this week. Be ambitious on Friday and Saturday. The financial situation will remain strong, and it is a good time for shopping. New and beneficial relationships may form. Do not take work too seriously; do it calmly.
According to tarot cards, the behaviour of Pisces natives will be quite aggressive this week. Married life will have its ups and downs. Students will need to work very hard. From Thursday onwards, relationships, opportunities, and opposition may enter your life simultaneously.
