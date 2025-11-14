Weekly Tarot Horoscope: November 16-22 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope 16 to 22 November 2025: The weekly tarot card reading indicates that this week, from November 16 to 22, 2025, can bring significant changes for zodiac signs from Libra to Pisces. While Scorpio natives can expect new plans in business and promotion in jobs, for Capricorn natives, enthusiasm and effort will bring success. This period is good for Aquarius for shopping and new relationships, whereas Pisces natives will need to control their aggressive behaviour. Librans need to be cautious about home security and avoid haste in relationships, while Sagittarius natives will focus on practical goals and have a romantic mid-week. Know how your week will be according to Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.