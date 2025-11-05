Your daily zodiac horoscope today, November 5

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today's Horoscope, 5 November 2025: November 5, 2025, Wednesday, is considered particularly auspicious as it marks the confluence of Kartik Shukla Purnima, Dev Diwali, and Tripurari Purnima. This day symbolises the worship of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Bathing in the Ganges, offering lamps, and performing religious rituals on this day bring merit. Let's find out from Pandit Mukesh Bhardwaj how the planetary movements are influencing the lives of each zodiac sign on this auspicious day, with predictions related to love, career, finances, and health.
You will receive support from luck. Spontaneous journeys will yield pleasant results. You will have to fulfil responsibilities in family matters. Financial burdens may increase. Efforts made for land and property may be successful.
Lucky Colour- Grey Colour
Lucky Number - 6
You will feel tired due to the excess of tasks. Reconciliation in emotional relationships will bring mental peace. A plan for a religious journey may be made. Opponents may try to trouble you by making small issues a big deal.
Lucky Colour- Cream Colour
Lucky Number - 8
New friendship or partnership proposals made by you may be accepted. Financial worries will decrease. Investments made in land and property may prove beneficial. People associated with marketing may see higher profits than anticipated.
Lucky Colour- Orange Colour
Lucky Number - 1
Your health may be weak. It will be difficult to fulfil promises made for payments. You may need to seek help from your spouse. Progress is likely in government-related tasks. There are indications of a change in location.
Lucky Colour- Dark Brown
Lucky Number - 8
Opportunities to enhance technical skills will arise. Future progress will depend on this. A decisive situation may arise regarding love affairs. Mutual understanding will increase in partnership-related tasks. This will benefit your business.
Lucky Colour- Silver Colour
Lucky Number - 2
Effort and money will be spent to change or improve old systems. Opponents will try to create obstacles. You will be excited by the possibility of meeting in love affairs. Avoid borrowing money.
Lucky Colour- Red Colour
Lucky Number - 5
You are likely to get more profit than your hard work. Interest in research-related work in education will increase. You may succeed in interviews. Unemployed individuals will be excited by the possibility of new opportunities.
Lucky Colour- Yellow Colour
Lucky Number - 3
Interest in agriculture and land-related work will increase. You will be encouraged by government assistance. You will need to avoid the intention of getting work done through manipulation. Refrain from critical behaviour. It will be difficult to make time for emotional relationships.
Lucky Colour- Peacock Blue
Lucky Number - 7
Situations for earning new profits are arising. You will need to assess the circumstances correctly. The ability to identify colleagues will increase profits. You will feel closeness in emotional relationships.
Lucky Colour- Golden Colour
Lucky Number - 8
Indications of changes in circumstances are being seen. You will need to strike the right balance with time. You must exercise control over your speech. Expecting too much from emotional relationships can lead to stress.
Lucky Colour- Off White
Lucky Number - 2
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending