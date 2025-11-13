Tarot Horoscope 14 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 14 November 2025 (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 14 November 2025: On the 10th day of the Margashirsha month, Friday, November 14, 2025, know how the day will be for your zodiac sign with the guidance of Tarot cards. Today, the Sun will be in Libra and the Moon will transit from Leo to Virgo. This Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, so observing a fast can be particularly fruitful. According to Tarot card reader Nitika Sharma's calculations, Aries and Pisces may benefit in wealth and career, while Leo natives need to pay special attention to their health. The day is relieving and favourable for Taurus, Gemini, and Aquarius, while Libra natives are advised to control their speech.
According to Tarot card calculations, Aries natives may undertake new tasks for work today. The day may be in your favour. Difficult problems can be resolved. A little relief is expected in the financial situation now.
Today, Taurus natives will feel a significant reduction in the stress prevailing in their home, family, and married life. Friends will also fully support your new endeavours. The day will be a bit easier.
According to Tarot cards, Gemini natives may experience a decrease in mental stress regarding some matter today. Problems related to children will also reduce considerably. You will benefit in government-related work, making the day somewhat relieving.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives' focus will be on matters of luck and religion. A significant change will be observed in the field of livelihood. Your popularity will increase again in the latter half of the day.
According to Tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, Leo natives' attention will be focused on expenses today. Take care of your health today, as you may be troubled by cold-related ailments. Avoid carelessness in eating and drinking.
Tarot cards suggest that matters related to siblings and relatives will remain somewhat weak for Virgo natives currently. You may also feel inclined to make a change in your field of livelihood. The month will be troublesome from a health perspective.
Libra natives should control their words a bit today. Some ego may arise within, which could decrease your popularity at home.
According to Tarot cards, Scorpio natives will be lost in lofty thoughts these days. However, some imaginations may disturb your mind. You can start new plans and do not hesitate to seek cooperation from others.
Some obstacles will arise for Sagittarius natives today, but married life will remain normal. New employment opportunities will also be available.
According to Tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, Capricorn natives will need to plan some new tasks at this time. Due to favourable planetary positions, the percentage of success corresponding to your efforts will also be good. Observe a fast on Friday. You will benefit.
According to Tarot cards, influential people in important positions will favour Aquarius natives. You will strive to enhance your social prestige. There will be peace in your mind.
For Pisces natives, this is a good time to complete finance-related tasks and make new investments. Changes will also be observed in your career. You will benefit in government-related work.
