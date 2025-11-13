Tarot Horoscope 14 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 14 November 2025: On the 10th day of the Margashirsha month, Friday, November 14, 2025, know how the day will be for your zodiac sign with the guidance of Tarot cards. Today, the Sun will be in Libra and the Moon will transit from Leo to Virgo. This Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, so observing a fast can be particularly fruitful. According to Tarot card reader Nitika Sharma's calculations, Aries and Pisces may benefit in wealth and career, while Leo natives need to pay special attention to their health. The day is relieving and favourable for Taurus, Gemini, and Aquarius, while Libra natives are advised to control their speech.