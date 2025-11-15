Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Tarot Horoscope 16 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know how your day will be on Sunday according to your zodiac sign from Aries to Pisces by Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.

3 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 15, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 16 November 2025: Today, November 16, 2025, is the 12th day of the Margashirsha month and a Sunday. From an astrological perspective, this day is very significant as the Sun will change its zodiac sign today, marking the Scorpio Sankranti. The Moon will be in Virgo. According to Tarot cards, today can bring professional success, financial gains, and relief from stress for many zodiac signs, while some will need to be cautious in transactions. Learn how your day will be from Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot cards, Aries natives will be in a mood for fun today. Their day will be filled with joy and merriment. With the support of family members, all important tasks will be completed today. Expenses may be incurred on decorating the office or home. They will spend frugally to save money.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that today will be a good day for Taurus natives. The day is very auspicious for those associated with the arts. There is a strong possibility of professional success through travel. They will try to pursue hobbies besides work. Money may be spent on the needs of close ones. Earnings may be low today.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot card readings, Gemini natives will have a very good day. Their focus will be on reducing expenses. Research work will make tasks easier. They may receive ancestral property today. Investing money based on financial advice will be profitable.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot cards, the desires of Cancer natives will be fulfilled today. The day is favourable for businessmen. New business opportunities will arise with proper management. There is a possibility of a new deal being finalised. Expenses will be high, but good earnings will prevent financial strain.

Today's Leo Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot card calculations, the responsibilities of Leo natives may increase. They will easily fulfil their responsibilities with dedication and hard work. They will find time for fun amidst work. They may purchase expensive luxury items, leading to significant expenditure. Some people may also buy land.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope for Today

According to Tarot cards, the wishes of Virgo natives will be fulfilled. They will make positive efforts to gain knowledge to improve their work. Their creative ideas will help in developing new projects. Project work will progress slowly. The day will be good in terms of finances.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card readings, Libra natives will be in a relaxed mood regarding work today. There might be some workload. They will remain mentally strong throughout the day and make sound decisions. The day will be as per their wishes for those in the hotel industry and property business. Opponents will be defeated by them. Try to stay away from family disputes. Earnings will be high today.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today

Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be a day for Scorpio natives to be very cautious. Despite hard work, they may face difficulties in getting desired results. Problems may arise in work. The day is not expected to be particularly good financially either. Businessmen will need to be careful in financial transactions. Money lent out may be delayed today.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot cards, Sagittarius natives will try to recover from past financial losses. Learning from past mistakes, they will control expenses today. They will benefit from adverse situations. If there is any dispute regarding ancestral property, it will be resolved today. The day will be favourable financially.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Capricorn natives will adopt a hardworking approach towards their careers today. There might be some stress regarding a particular matter. Businessmen will succeed in expanding their business through effective management. The day is expected to be auspicious financially. They will receive full support from all sides.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarius natives should engage in self-reflection today. Instead of dwelling on past mistakes, learn from them. Efforts to resolve relationship complexities will lead to solutions. Do not feel insecure about money. All your expenses will be met with ease.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Pisces natives' Tarot card calculations indicate that their social relationships will improve with effort. They will spend their holiday energy on rejuvenation. Interest in entertainment and artistic things will increase. Despite low income, mental satisfaction will prevail.

Tarot Horoscope 16 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Published on:

15 Nov 2025 05:54 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 16 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

