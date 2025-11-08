Tarot Card Reading 9 November 2025: Luck to Shine for five Zodiac Signs, Know the Fate of All 12

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Today is November 9, 2025, and it is the fifth day of the Margashirsha month, aauspicious Sunday. According to planetary positions, the Sun will be in Libra and the Moon in Gemini today. The auspicious time for the day is Abhijit Muhurat from 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM, while Rahukaal will be from 04:09 PM to 05:30 PM. According to the day of the week, you can observe a Sunday fast dedicated to the Sun God and receive his blessings. Know from Nitika Sharma through Tarot cards how this special day will be for your zodiac sign.
Tarot cards indicate that for Aries, matters related to siblings and relatives will remain somewhat weak today. There will also be a desire for a change in the field of livelihood. Health-wise, the month will be troublesome.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives may currently face some obstacles in accumulating wealth. Your financial situation may remain somewhat weak today. However, problems can be resolved with the help of friends.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Gemini natives should not rush into any work currently. You may be attracted to the opposite gender. Profitable changes may occur in business.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Cancer natives may be attracted to the opposite gender. Profitable changes may occur in business. Additionally, you might secure a big deal.
According to Tarot card calculations, Leo natives' financial situation will be quite good today. Opportunities for earning money will increase. Furthermore, more than one love affair may be established. There are also prospects for acquiring immovable property.
Tarot cards indicate that the time is better for Virgo natives working in foreign trade or through foreign sources; this period is entirely a lucky phase for you.
Tarot cards suggest that this time will be very lucky for Libra natives in terms of finances. You can earn money through various sources today. Not only this, but you will also receive your stuck money today.
Tarot card calculations indicate that today does not seem very special for Scorpio natives. Differences of opinion may arise with friends and relatives during this period. Do not let bitterness creep into your conversations.
Tarot cards suggest that Sagittarius natives may face competition with their rivals. Many difficulties can be overcome with intelligence and wit, and you will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.
According to Tarot card calculations, Capricorn natives will receive respect and honour at their workplace, and they can achieve expected success in their work and business.
Tarot cards indicate that Aquarius natives may currently get into some trouble. You might also face punishment due to betrayal. You are advised not to rush into purchasing property, etc.
Tarot cards suggest that Pisces natives have an attractive personality, which makes people easily impressed by you. Your circle of acquaintances will expand.
