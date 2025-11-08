Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Card Reading 9 November 2025: Luck to Shine for five Zodiac Signs, Know the Fate of All 12

Know what is hidden in love, money, health, and career for Aries, Leo, Libra, and other zodiac signs. Cancer is likely to get a big deal, Libra is likely to get stuck money.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Today is November 9, 2025, and it is the fifth day of the Margashirsha month, aauspicious Sunday. According to planetary positions, the Sun will be in Libra and the Moon in Gemini today. The auspicious time for the day is Abhijit Muhurat from 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM, while Rahukaal will be from 04:09 PM to 05:30 PM. According to the day of the week, you can observe a Sunday fast dedicated to the Sun God and receive his blessings. Know from Nitika Sharma through Tarot cards how this special day will be for your zodiac sign.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

Tarot cards indicate that for Aries, matters related to siblings and relatives will remain somewhat weak today. There will also be a desire for a change in the field of livelihood. Health-wise, the month will be troublesome.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives may currently face some obstacles in accumulating wealth. Your financial situation may remain somewhat weak today. However, problems can be resolved with the help of friends.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that Gemini natives should not rush into any work currently. You may be attracted to the opposite gender. Profitable changes may occur in business.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Cancer natives may be attracted to the opposite gender. Profitable changes may occur in business. Additionally, you might secure a big deal.

Today's Leo Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Leo natives' financial situation will be quite good today. Opportunities for earning money will increase. Furthermore, more than one love affair may be established. There are also prospects for acquiring immovable property.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope for Today

Tarot cards indicate that the time is better for Virgo natives working in foreign trade or through foreign sources; this period is entirely a lucky phase for you.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that this time will be very lucky for Libra natives in terms of finances. You can earn money through various sources today. Not only this, but you will also receive your stuck money today.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today

Tarot card calculations indicate that today does not seem very special for Scorpio natives. Differences of opinion may arise with friends and relatives during this period. Do not let bitterness creep into your conversations.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that Sagittarius natives may face competition with their rivals. Many difficulties can be overcome with intelligence and wit, and you will be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Capricorn natives will receive respect and honour at their workplace, and they can achieve expected success in their work and business.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Aquarius natives may currently get into some trouble. You might also face punishment due to betrayal. You are advised not to rush into purchasing property, etc.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that Pisces natives have an attractive personality, which makes people easily impressed by you. Your circle of acquaintances will expand.

#Rashifal-2025

Tarot Card Reading 9 November 2025: Luck to Shine for five Zodiac Signs, Know the Fate of All 12

Tarot Horoscope 7 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Horoscope 6 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Your daily zodiac horoscope today, November 5

Tarot Horoscope 4 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Tarot Horoscope 3 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Weekly Tarot Horoscope: Libra to Pisces (2 November To 8 November 2025)

Mars-Mercury Conjunction: Wealth and Success to Shine for Four Zodiac Signs

Monthly Tarot Horoscope November 2025: From Libra to Pisces

Monthly Tarot Reading November 2025: Aries to Virgo

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal

tarot card rashifal

Published on:

08 Nov 2025 06:01 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Card Reading 9 November 2025: Luck to Shine for five Zodiac Signs, Know the Fate of All 12

Big News

View All

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Tarot Horoscope 7 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Jaipur to Host Shri Shyam Mahotsav 2025 Featuring a Glimpse of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir and a Devotional Performance by Lakhbir Singh Lakha

Jaipur

Tarot Horoscope 6 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Your daily zodiac horoscope today, November 5

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 4 November 2025 for Aries to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.