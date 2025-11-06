Tarot Horoscope 7 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading 7 November 2025: Friday, 7 November 2025, the Dwitiya Tithi of the Margashirsha month will prevail until 11:05 AM, after which Tritiya Tithi will commence. The Sun will be in Libra, and the Moon will remain in Taurus throughout the day. Amidst this planetary alignment, tarot cards are offering significant insights into every aspect of your life today, including career, relationships, finances, and health. Let's find out what today's tarot horoscope holds for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, as per tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.