Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 7 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Read the Tarot horoscope for Friday, 7 November 2025. Know the Tarot card predictions for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 7 November 2025: Friday, 7 November 2025, the Dwitiya Tithi of the Margashirsha month will prevail until 11:05 AM, after which Tritiya Tithi will commence. The Sun will be in Libra, and the Moon will remain in Taurus throughout the day. Amidst this planetary alignment, tarot cards are offering significant insights into every aspect of your life today, including career, relationships, finances, and health. Let's find out what today's tarot horoscope holds for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, as per tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

Aries

Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives will be quite busy with their work today. Furthermore, the financial situation does not appear particularly strong. You might even find yourself in a position to borrow from someone today. Try to steer clear of bad habits.

Taurus

According to tarot card calculations, today will be very favourable for Taurus individuals in matters of family. The time is also excellent for those in this sign seeking financial assistance or support.

Gemini

Tarot cards suggest that for Gemini natives seeking employment, the day will bring success. You will achieve success in your interviews today. However, you need to be cautious of excessive greed. Also, avoid eating outside food today.

Cancer

Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives will spend most of their day in a cheerful atmosphere with family and friends, which will fill you with new energy and vigour.

Leo

Tarot cards suggest that today may bring opportunities for promotion for Leo natives. Employed individuals and businesspeople will find success in their respective fields today. Moreover, you will be able to use your intellect to your advantage during this time.

Virgo

Tarot cards indicate that unmarried individuals of the Virgo sign will receive new opportunities for marriage today. Furthermore, the time is very favourable for students of this sign. You will perform exceptionally well today.

Libra

Tarot card calculations suggest that today will be mixed for Libra natives. The time is mixed for marital and romantic relationships for this sign. Students will be able to make good use of their time.

Scorpio

Tarot cards indicate that today will bring ups and downs for Scorpio natives. Neglecting romantic relationships today could lead to misunderstandings. Make future plans with great prudence.

Sagittarius

Tarot cards suggest that Sagittarius natives will receive good opportunities for profit in their professional lives today. Your sweet speech will bring strength to your relationships today. Laziness will be an obstacle in important areas, so do not let it overcome you.

Capricorn

According to tarot card calculations, the day will be very special for Capricorn natives. There are indications that an important task of yours will be accomplished today. You will receive emotional support from your life partner, and there might be gains from an external person or place.

Aquarius

Tarot card calculations indicate that Aquarius natives will be very busy starting a new venture today. However, you might be troubled by your own ill health today. It is a good time for individuals in the political field.

Pisces

Tarot cards suggest that the atmosphere at home for Pisces natives does not appear very pleasant today. Married individuals may face tension from their in-laws' side today. Additionally, your health is also expected to be a bit unstable today.

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 05:51 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 7 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

