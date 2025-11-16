Tarot Card Reading 17 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

The 13th day of the Margashirsha month and this auspicious day of Som Pradosh Vrat is going to be extremely beneficial for many zodiac signs. Today, the Sun will be in Scorpio, and the Moon will also change its sign. Tarot card readings indicate that today some zodiac signs will achieve career advancement, financial gains, and respect, while some are advised to exercise caution. Know what the tarot cards say for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, from Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma.