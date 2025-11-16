Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Card Reading 17 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma tells you today's horoscope for Aries to Pisces. Which zodiac signs will get international opportunities and a big order? The state of career, wealth, and respect.

3 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

The 13th day of the Margashirsha month and this auspicious day of Som Pradosh Vrat is going to be extremely beneficial for many zodiac signs. Today, the Sun will be in Scorpio, and the Moon will also change its sign. Tarot card readings indicate that today some zodiac signs will achieve career advancement, financial gains, and respect, while some are advised to exercise caution. Know what the tarot cards say for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces, from Tarot Card Reader Nitika Sharma.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Aries natives, the government hurdles that were obstructing your work are now likely to be removed. Travel will be profitable. The tough decisions you make will bring success.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Tarot cards indicate that Taurus natives will receive full support from their seniors today. Ideological differences may arise due to repeatedly ordering your colleagues. Maintain gentleness in your tone. Financially, the day will be very good.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that the day will prove to be very auspicious for Gemini natives. Decisions made with confidence will be successful. It is a day that will bring respect and honour in society. Do not try to belittle others in the arrogance of success. Deals in business will prove to be profitable. You might buy something at a cheap price. The time is also in your favour in matters of money.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Cancer natives should be a little cautious today. Your enemies will try to tarnish your image. Try to present your point of view in a protective manner. There is a possibility of spending money on buying property or a vehicle. Your income is expected to be good today.

Today's Leo Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives may get favourable opportunities today. The workload will increase, but if you deal wisely with your seniors, your image will improve further.

Today's Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Virgo natives will remain mentally strong. Attaining a new position is possible. Working in compliance with rules and regulations will make goal achievement easier. Your respect and honour will increase due to honest work.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the luck of Libra natives will be very strong today. There is also a possibility of a long journey for business. Training from senior officials will be helpful in shaping your career. Financially, the day will be excellent.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today

Tarot card calculations suggest that Scorpio natives working in the Information Technology sector will receive foreign opportunities. Technical difficulties may arise in machinery, which could lead to expenditure. The day is in your favour in terms of earnings.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Rashifal

Tarot card calculations suggest that Sagittarius natives will gain some distinct recognition today. Products will sell easily under your company's name. Natives working in partnership will succeed in securing business contracts due to their partner's luck and relationships. You might also receive a large order, leading to good profits.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Capricorn natives will make full use of their abilities today. Adverse circumstances will not stop you from achieving your goals. You will succeed in taking on new responsibilities and promotions from senior officials based on your qualifications.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Aquarius natives will be eager to gain knowledge related to their work. It will be easy to find solutions to problems. Luck will favour you. You will receive support from friends and give a great presentation in an important meeting. You may also get an opportunity to repay old loans.

Today's Pisces Tarot Rashifal

Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives' logical thinking will increase. You will make well-considered decisions in financial matters. Avoid using harsh words in anger. Try to recover your pending money with confidence; success is likely through negotiation.

