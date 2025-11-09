Tarot Card Reading 10 November 2025 for All 12 Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Reading (Image: Patrika)
Tarot Card Reading 10 November 2025: The day of Monday, along with the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month, will be full of special energies. The Sun will be in Libra and the Moon will enter Cancer from Gemini at 1:03 PM. This change will bring new opportunities, emotional ups and downs, and financial gains in the lives of many zodiac signs. According to Tarot cards, today is a day for some people to be cautious in their decisions, while for some, it will be a time to increase success and confidence. Let's find out what messages the Tarot cards have brought for you from Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma.
Tarot card calculations indicate that there are possibilities of foreign travel for some natives of Aries today. Also, you will receive full support from your spouse today. You might also meet an old friend. Your interest in studies will be high.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the current time will be very auspicious for the students of Taurus. You may also hear some auspicious news about your child today. Mental distress may increase due to arguments over some matter.
Tarot card calculations indicate that if the natives of Gemini are planning to start something new, they should not rush. Evaluate all aspects properly and then make any decision.
Tarot card calculations suggest that natives of Cancer may currently face health-related concerns. You are advised to be patient for now and not make yourself feel uncomfortable in front of others at the workplace.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the natives of Leo will receive full support from luck. Today will be a profitable day for you in business and at the workplace. Also, you will be able to fulfil your family responsibilities today.
According to Tarot card calculations, today is an auspicious time for unmarried people of Virgo. Your marriage prospects will be favourable today. You will meet your loved ones. This day will be good for students.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the natives of Libra may have to run around unnecessarily today. You are advised to avoid unnecessary running around. Also, maintain your mental balance. The financial situation will be stronger than before. Stay away from ostentation and pretence.
Tarot cards indicate that today will be very auspicious for the natives of Scorpio in financial matters. Your financial condition will improve today and stalled work will progress. This time is not good for health. Drive carefully, there is a possibility of injury.
According to Tarot card calculations, the natives of Sagittarius may face some good and some bad things today. Also, your stalled work will progress today, but your activeness will be important.
Tarot card calculations indicate that the natives of Capricorn will be quite aggressive today. Your intentions will be very clear today, due to which you will be able to do all the work correctly at the workplace and at home.
Tarot card calculations suggest that the natives of Aquarius may meet an important person today. Also, your morale will be strong today. Blocked money will be received. You will gain respect in society. There is a possibility of launching new schemes in business.
According to Tarot card calculations, the natives of Pisces will be more competitive at their workplace, and even difficult tasks can be successfully completed with their valour. Differences will emerge in the family.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending