Weekly Tarot Reading: November 16-22, 2025 For Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Reading 16 to 22 November 2025: The third week of November is going to be very special according to astrological and tarot card calculations. Many important Rajyogas are being formed this week, which will have a direct impact on various areas of your life. At the beginning of the week, the king of planets, the Sun, will enter Scorpio, where it will form Kendra Trikon, Mahadhani, Budhaditya, and Mangal Aditya yogas. Meanwhile, Mercury will change its sign and enter Libra, forming a very auspicious Lakshmi Narayan yoga with Venus. In addition, Jupiter will remain in Cancer, forming Hans Raj Yoga. Amidst these powerful planetary positions, know from Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma how this week will be for Aries to Virgo.