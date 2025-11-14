Weekly Tarot Reading: November 16-22, 2025 For Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Weekly Tarot Reading 16 to 22 November 2025: The third week of November is going to be very special according to astrological and tarot card calculations. Many important Rajyogas are being formed this week, which will have a direct impact on various areas of your life. At the beginning of the week, the king of planets, the Sun, will enter Scorpio, where it will form Kendra Trikon, Mahadhani, Budhaditya, and Mangal Aditya yogas. Meanwhile, Mercury will change its sign and enter Libra, forming a very auspicious Lakshmi Narayan yoga with Venus. In addition, Jupiter will remain in Cancer, forming Hans Raj Yoga. Amidst these powerful planetary positions, know from Tarot Card Reader Neetika Sharma how this week will be for Aries to Virgo.
This is going to be a difficult time for Aries natives. You will be very busy with new tasks today. You may face trouble due to the ill health of a relative or yourself. The week will be quite good for people in the political field.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Taurus natives will need to build rapport with their colleagues in their field of livelihood this week. You will face disappointment in intimate relationships on Sunday, and on Monday, you will gain knowledge from your experience.
Tarot card calculations suggest that Gemini natives may experience delays in their tasks this week. It is wise to compromise with things you cannot change. You may face trouble from the government and administration. Your children will also face some difficulties.
Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancer natives will face some complications this week. You will have difficulty resolving these issues due to a weak position of influence. Therefore, avoid shortcuts and stick to a safe path.
According to tarot cards, this week will be very good for Leo natives in terms of financial gains. You can invest your money this week, which will be lucky for you. Stay in touch with loved ones. This is a profitable week for you, where good opportunities await you. There is a possibility of special gains or new opportunities in the workplace.
According to tarot cards, your influence, charisma, and creative tendencies will be at their peak this week for Virgo natives. Students' interest in studies will increase in the field of education. Love relationships will strengthen. You will get opportunities for profit and progress in business. You are on the path to victory.
