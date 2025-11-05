Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 6 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

The Moon in Taurus and the conjunction of Rohini Yoga are giving auspicious signs. Know which zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces will receive blessings of love, wealth, and success.

3 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

Tarot Card Reading 6 November 2025: Today, November 6, 2025, Thursday, the Moon is transiting in Taurus, and the influence of the Rohini Nakshatra is giving auspicious signs. Tarot card calculations indicate that this day will bring new opportunities for some zodiac signs, while others will need to tread carefully. Know today's Tarot horoscope from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Neetika Sharma for Aries to Pisces on all aspects of love, career, money, and health.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that foreign travel is indicated for some natives of Aries today. Also, married individuals will receive full support from their life partners today. Not only this, you might meet an old friend today, and your interest in reading and writing will increase.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be very auspicious for students of the Taurus zodiac sign. Furthermore, good news may be received from children today; mental distress will increase due to arguments. Take care of your health and avoid undertaking long journeys.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that if people of the Gemini zodiac sign are planning to start a new venture today, do not rush. Make any decision only after properly evaluating all aspects.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that natives of the Cancer zodiac sign may experience increased health-related concerns today. Exercise patience and do not make yourself uncomfortable in front of others at the workplace.

Today's Leo Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that natives of the Leo zodiac sign will receive full support from luck today. Additionally, the day will be profitable in business and at the workplace. You will be able to fulfil family responsibilities well.

Today's Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that the time will be very favourable for unmarried individuals of the Virgo zodiac sign. Marriage prospects will arise. You will meet your loved ones. This day will be good for students who are studying.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that natives of the Libra zodiac sign should avoid unnecessary running around today and maintain mental balance. Furthermore, the financial situation will be stronger than before. Stay away from ostentation and pretence.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope Today

Tarot card calculations indicate that natives of the Scorpio zodiac sign will experience an increase in their financial situation and progress in stalled tasks. Also, the time will be quite good in terms of health. Use vehicles with a bit of caution, or you might get injured.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that people of the Sagittarius zodiac sign may face some good and some bad things today. Progress will be made in stalled tasks. Also, your activeness will be very important today.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, people of the Capricorn zodiac sign will be quite aggressive today. Also, your intentions will be very clear today, due to which you will be able to complete all tasks correctly at the workplace and at home.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that natives of the Aquarius zodiac sign may meet an important person today. Also, your morale will be very strong today. If your money is stuck somewhere, you may get it back. You will receive respect in society. There is a possibility of launching new schemes in business.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that natives of the Pisces zodiac sign will face a lot of competition at the workplace today. Even difficult tasks can be successfully completed through courage. Differences will emerge within the family.

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Tarot Horoscope 6 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

