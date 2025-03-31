Today’s Aquarius horoscope, 31 March: Hindu New Year 2025 brings signs of success and fortune!

Wearing light blue clothing today is considered auspicious. However, avoid carelessness in relationships, as this can lead to unnecessary tension and disagreements. Plan your future carefully to avoid hasty decisions. The auspicious time today is from 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM; tasks undertaken during this period may prove beneficial.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Aquarians will feel today that their success hinges entirely on their hard work. With dedication and effort, you can take your career to new heights. Today’s efforts will certainly yield positive results in the future.

Aquarius Financial Horoscope Today Today, the stars favour Aquarius natives in matters of land and property, so proceed with investments. If you are waiting for a deal to finalise, now is the opportune time. Your stars are aligned, and there is a strong possibility of significant gains in the near future.