scriptCalcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body | Latest News | Patrika News
Health

Calcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body

Calcium rich foods: Calcium is essential for muscle contraction, blood clotting, and nerve function. Its deficiency can lead to weakness in bones, osteoporosis, and muscle cramps.

JaipurOct 24, 2024 / 11:10 am

Patrika Desk

Calcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body

Calcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body

Calcium-rich foods: As we age, our bones and muscles start to weaken. Therefore, it is essential to consume calcium-rich foods in our daily diet to keep them strong and healthy. Calcium is essential for the health of bones, teeth, cells, muscles, and nerves. Calcium is crucial for their proper functioning. Some people take calcium supplements, but if you consume natural sources from a young age, you won’t need supplements in the future.
According to a report published in Health.com, an adult requires approximately 1,000 milligrams of calcium daily.

Foods that overcome calcium deficiency: Calcium-rich foods

Milk

(Calcium-rich foods) People drink cow or buffalo milk to fulfill their calcium needs. Many foods contain as much or more calcium as a cup of cow’s milk. According to the USDA, one cup of cow’s milk contains 314 milligrams of calcium, which is 24% of your daily calcium requirement.
Almonds

According to Health.com, one ounce of almonds contains 76 milligrams of calcium, which is equivalent to about 23 whole almonds. The potassium present in almonds supports heart and bone health. Antioxidant vitamin E helps protect cells from damage. Almonds also contain about 12% of the daily required protein. Thus, consuming almonds can help strengthen your bones and fulfill your calcium needs.
Broccoli

This vegetable contains almost double the amount of vitamin C than an orange. Two raw broccoli florets contain about 70 milligrams of calcium. Research has shown that consuming broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables can reduce the risk of colon and prostate cancer.
Figs

Dried figs are also rich in fiber and potassium. Figs (Calcium-rich foods) are an excellent source of magnesium, an essential nutrient. Magnesium is used in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps regulate muscle function, heart rhythm, and bone health.
White Beans

These beans are also rich in calcium. Half a cup of canned white beans contains about 95.5 milligrams of calcium. They are also a good source of protein, iron, fiber, and potassium. White beans contain healthy carb-resistant starch, which helps boost metabolism.

#health so far we know

Calcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body - image

Calcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body

Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits - image

Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits

What are the health risks of bathing with warm water in winter - image

What are the health risks of bathing with warm water in winter

Tiger Nuts Benefits: What are the benefits of eating tiger nuts - image

Tiger Nuts Benefits: What are the benefits of eating tiger nuts

Air Pollution Risk: Essential Steps to Protect Your Heart and Lungs - image

Air Pollution Risk: Essential Steps to Protect Your Heart and Lungs

Be cautious of adulterated milk and sweets on Diwali: How to identify adulterated products - image

Be cautious of adulterated milk and sweets on Diwali: How to identify adulterated products

Corneal Infection: Just like eye specialists, AI will now accurately detect keratitis - image

Corneal Infection: Just like eye specialists, AI will now accurately detect keratitis

Breast Size and Cancer: Is There a Connection Between Large Breasts and Breast Cancer—Truth or Myth? - image

Breast Size and Cancer: Is There a Connection Between Large Breasts and Breast Cancer—Truth or Myth?

Benefits of eating raw banana: In these 5 diseases, eating raw banana can be beneficial - image

Benefits of eating raw banana: In these 5 diseases, eating raw banana can be beneficial

Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold - image

Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold

News / Health / Calcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

National News

What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

in 3 hours

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

National News

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

Special

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

in 2 hours

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

National News

PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana: Know the Provisions of the Scheme

in 4 hours

Latest Health

Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits

Health

Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits

in 2 hours

What are the health risks of bathing with warm water in winter

Health

What are the health risks of bathing with warm water in winter

13 hours ago

Tiger Nuts Benefits: What are the benefits of eating tiger nuts

Health

Tiger Nuts Benefits: What are the benefits of eating tiger nuts

14 hours ago

Air Pollution Risk: Essential Steps to Protect Your Heart and Lungs

Health

Air Pollution Risk: Essential Steps to Protect Your Heart and Lungs

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.