Calcium rich foods: Eat these 5 foods to overcome calcium deficiency in the body

According to a report published in Health.com, an adult requires approximately 1,000 milligrams of calcium daily. Foods that overcome calcium deficiency: Calcium-rich foods Milk (Calcium-rich foods) People drink cow or buffalo milk to fulfill their calcium needs. Many foods contain as much or more calcium as a cup of cow’s milk. According to the USDA, one cup of cow’s milk contains 314 milligrams of calcium, which is 24% of your daily calcium requirement.

Almonds According to Health.com, one ounce of almonds contains 76 milligrams of calcium, which is equivalent to about 23 whole almonds. The potassium present in almonds supports heart and bone health. Antioxidant vitamin E helps protect cells from damage. Almonds also contain about 12% of the daily required protein. Thus, consuming almonds can help strengthen your bones and fulfill your calcium needs.

Broccoli This vegetable contains almost double the amount of vitamin C than an orange. Two raw broccoli florets contain about 70 milligrams of calcium. Research has shown that consuming broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables can reduce the risk of colon and prostate cancer.

Figs Dried figs are also rich in fiber and potassium. Figs (Calcium-rich foods) are an excellent source of magnesium, an essential nutrient. Magnesium is used in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. It helps regulate muscle function, heart rhythm, and bone health.

White Beans These beans are also rich in calcium. Half a cup of canned white beans contains about 95.5 milligrams of calcium. They are also a good source of protein, iron, fiber, and potassium. White beans contain healthy carb-resistant starch, which helps boost metabolism.