Indore

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Chilling Confession in Meghalaya Murder Case

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Raghavanshi, who initially claimed to have been kidnapped, has made shocking revelations during her interrogation by Meghalaya Police.

IndoreJun 10, 2025 / 12:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Meghalaya Murder Case: The case of newlyweds from Indore, Madhya Pradesh—Raja Raghuwanshi and Sonam Raghuwanshi—during their honeymoon in Meghalaya has shocked the entire nation. Now, some extremely sensational revelations have come to light. Sonam Raghuwanshi, who had so far claimed she was kidnapped, has made some shocking confessions during questioning by the Meghalaya Police.
Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore transport businessman, was murdered in front of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. According to Meghalaya Police, Vishal Chauhan, one of the four accused arrested from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, attacked Raja from behind, striking him on the head. Sonam was present at the scene. While Raja lay stunned, Sonam reportedly shouted to the attackers, “Kill him!”. It is believed that Raja did not resist because of Sonam’s words.

Aakash was monitoring the scene

Another accused, Aakash Rajput, was monitoring the scene from nearby on a rented motorbike. His role was to ensure no one approached the area. Raja’s rented moped was also stolen before the murder. The police have located both Sonam and Raja’s rented moped and Aakash’s motorbike.

Sonam broke down after hearing about Raj Kushwaha’s arrest

It is reported that Sonam closely followed the investigation into her husband’s murder. She was aware that the police were searching for her, believing her to be dead along with Raja after his body was found. However, news of her friend Raj’s arrest in Indore made her realise that her crime had been exposed. A friend reportedly informed her of the arrest. Following this, she planned to surrender, heading to a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

