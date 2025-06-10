Sonam Raghuvanshi's Chilling Confession in Meghalaya Murder Case

Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore transport businessman, was murdered in front of his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. According to Meghalaya Police, Vishal Chauhan, one of the four accused arrested from Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh, attacked Raja from behind, striking him on the head. Sonam was present at the scene. While Raja lay stunned, Sonam reportedly shouted to the attackers, “Kill him!”. It is believed that Raja did not resist because of Sonam’s words.

Aakash was monitoring the scene Another accused, Aakash Rajput, was monitoring the scene from nearby on a rented motorbike. His role was to ensure no one approached the area. Raja’s rented moped was also stolen before the murder. The police have located both Sonam and Raja’s rented moped and Aakash’s motorbike.