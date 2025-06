Breaking: Missing Sonam Raghuvanshi Surrenders to UP Police; New Twist in Case

Indore Missing Couple: Sonam Raghuvanshi, who went missing in Shillong, has been found in Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained some youths in connection with the case. The Chief Minister of Meghalaya has also issued a post regarding this matter.

Indore•Jun 09, 2025 / 09:19 am• Patrika Desk

Indore Missing Couple

Indore Missing Couple: Sonam Raghuvanshi, who went missing in Shillong, has been found in Uttar Pradesh. Police have detained several young men. For several days, the Sohra police in East Khasi Hills had been searching for Sonam in various locations. It is being reported that Sonam has been found in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where the police have taken her into custody.

Arrest in Ghazipur Meghalaya Police have achieved a major breakthrough in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Indore. Three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested. Sonam has currently surrendered in Ghazipur, UP. It is being reported that Sonam was found just 2 hours ago. Ghazipur Police have informed Indore Police, after which the woman was apprehended. Indore Police are en route to Ghazipur. Sonam herself called her home to inform them about the entire matter.