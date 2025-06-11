scriptSonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey | Latest News | Patrika News
Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Update: A major update has emerged in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Accused Sonam will be presented before the Shillong court. All four main accused have confessed their crime to the police.

IndoreJun 11, 2025 / 09:42 am

Patrika Desk

(Image Source- ANI)

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: A major development has emerged in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Indore. Main accused Sonam Raghuvanshi was brought to Shillong from Guwahati airport by Meghalaya Police at around 11 pm on Tuesday. After questioning and medical procedures that lasted throughout the night, Sonam will be presented before the Shillong court at 10 am on Wednesday, where the police will seek her remand.

Medical Examination Conducted

The police team first took Sonam to the Sadar Hospital police station at 12:45 am. Thereafter, she was taken for a medical examination at Ganesh Hospital around 1:30 am, which concluded at 3 am. Sonam was brought back to the police station around 4 am.
Meanwhile, four other accused in this case – Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi – will also be brought to Shillong by the police between 10 am and 11 am today. They will undergo medical examinations before being presented in court. In a shocking development, these four accused confessed to their crime on Tuesday. In their statements to the police, they admitted that Sonam was present at the scene of the murder and witnessed her husband’s death but did nothing.
It is noteworthy that Raj Kushwaha, an accused in the case and Sonam Raghuvanshi’s alleged boyfriend, who worked at Sonam’s brother’s factory, has added a complex layer to the narrative. He is accused of having a relationship with Sonam and playing a role in the murder. The Meghalaya Police claim that Sonam Raghuvanshi is the mastermind behind the murder. Currently, the court has granted Sonam 3 days of transit remand to the Meghalaya Police, while the other four accused have been granted 7 days of transit remand. It remains to be seen what further revelations emerge during the investigation.

Timeline of Events

  • May 11: Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi got married.
  • May 20: Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon.
  • May 22: The couple rented an Activa from Sagar Sen Samal in Shillong for four days.
  • May 22 evening: The couple went sightseeing in Mawlai Kyntang village. Later, with the help of a guide, they went towards the double-decker bridge in Nongriat village.
  • May 23: The village head informed the police about an abandoned Activa with the keys in it near Golden Dhaba.
  • May 24: The couple’s phones stopped working. The family used Google to find information about the person who rented out the Activa.
  • May 27: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke to Amit Shah.
  • May 27: Police found two bags during the search.
  • May 29: The search was stopped due to heavy rain.
  • June 1: The family showed the astrologer the horoscopes of both.
  • June 2: Raja’s body was found in a deep ravine.
  • June 3: The PM report confirmed that Raja was murdered with a tree-cutting weapon.
  • June 4: Raja’s body arrived in Indore.
  • June 5: CCTV footage of the couple at the hotel reception emerged.
  • June 6: Police started searching for Sonam.
  • June 7: CCTV footage of Raja and Sonam outside the hotel emerged.
  • June 9: Sonam was found at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

