Sonam, Accused in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case, Appears in Shillong Court After Midnight Journey

Medical Examination Conducted The police team first took Sonam to the Sadar Hospital police station at 12:45 am. Thereafter, she was taken for a medical examination at Ganesh Hospital around 1:30 am, which concluded at 3 am. Sonam was brought back to the police station around 4 am.

Meanwhile, four other accused in this case – Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi – will also be brought to Shillong by the police between 10 am and 11 am today. They will undergo medical examinations before being presented in court. In a shocking development, these four accused confessed to their crime on Tuesday. In their statements to the police, they admitted that Sonam was present at the scene of the murder and witnessed her husband’s death but did nothing.

It is noteworthy that Raj Kushwaha, an accused in the case and Sonam Raghuvanshi’s alleged boyfriend, who worked at Sonam’s brother’s factory, has added a complex layer to the narrative. He is accused of having a relationship with Sonam and playing a role in the murder. The Meghalaya Police claim that Sonam Raghuvanshi is the mastermind behind the murder. Currently, the court has granted Sonam 3 days of transit remand to the Meghalaya Police, while the other four accused have been granted 7 days of transit remand. It remains to be seen what further revelations emerge during the investigation.