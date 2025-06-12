scriptSonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him' | Latest News | Patrika News
Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

Sonam Raghuvanshi: In the rapidly evolving murder case in Indore, the families of Raja and Sonam have made significant revelations. In a conversation with Patrika, Vipin, Raja’s brother, mentioned a chat, stating that Sonam had asked Raja to kill Raja. They were married on the 11th, and in a chat on May 13th, Sonam told Raja, “I am tired of this torture.”

IndoreJun 12, 2025 / 10:09 am

Patrika Desk

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case Sonam Raghuvanshi

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case Sonam Raghuvanshi (Photo Source: Patrika)

Sonam Raghuvanshi: Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam, arrested in connection with his murder while honeymooning in Shillong, along with her alleged lover Raj and three accomplices, were produced in the district court on Wednesday. Additional SP Ashish Singh of Shillong Khasi Hills East stated that all have been remanded for 7 days. During interrogation, Sonam confessed to orchestrating Raja’s murder with the help of others. The accused arrived in Shillong before Raja and Sonam, conducted reconnaissance, planned the crime, and executed it as per Sonam’s instructions.
Raja and Sonam’s families in Indore have made significant revelations in the rapidly unfolding murder case. Speaking to Patrika, Raja’s brother Vipin mentioned a chat, stating that Sonam had instructed Raj to kill Raja. On May 11th, they got married, and on May 13th, a chat revealed Sonam telling Raj, “I am tired of this torture. Either I will die, or you will kill him.” Meanwhile, Sonam’s brother Govind revealed that they checked call recordings after suspecting Raj and Sonam’s relationship.

Sonam’s Brother Wept Uncontrollably

After his sister’s (Sonam Raghuvanshi) confession and the revelation of all facts, Sonam’s brother Govind returned to Indore on Wednesday afternoon and went straight to Raja’s house. He apologised to Raja’s mother, embraced her, and wept uncontrollably, pleading, “Hang my sister and the accused. I have already expelled Sonam from the family.” Govind’s weeping deeply affected everyone present. He first apologised to Raja’s mother (inset) and then said, “The family has suffered a great loss.”

Govind Said Sonam Was Nervous When Raja Was Paying the Dowry

Sonam’s brother Govind, stated that he was searching for her in Shillong. At 12:30 AM, Sonam called, saying she was at a roadside eatery on the highway. He then contacted the local police. Subsequently, he travelled from Guwahati to Kolkata and then Gorakhpur. In a brief conversation with his sister, she confessed to killing Raja and being kidnapped. The police then took her away. In the morning, the family learned that Raj had been apprehended. Raj used to tie Rakhi with Sonam in Govind’s presence. He didn’t attend Sonam’s wedding, claiming a family wedding on May 9th. Sonam was nervous when Raja was paying the dowry. It was later discovered that Sonam had returned to Indore on May 25th. His company HR informed him that Raj was not coming to the office on time.

Vipin Said Sonam Asked Raj to Kill, and Raj Agreed

Raja’s (Raja Raghuvanshi murder case) brother Vipin stated that the plot to murder his brother began on May 13th. A chat between Sonam and Raj revealed a 3 AM message: “I am tired of this torture. Either I will die, or you will kill him. I cannot have a relationship with Raja. I feel guilty… kill him.” Raj replied, “I will.” After Raja’s murder, Sonam came to Indore. On May 25th and 26th, she stayed in a rented accommodation near Lasudia police station with Raj. Later, Raj booked a taxi to Ghazipur for ₹30,000. Sonam then bought two phones. Raj’s aunt lives near Ghazipur. Sonam stayed at her aunt’s house for several days. Raj and his accomplices were apprehended; two people put her on a bus. She then reached a roadside eatery in Ghazipur.

Stayed at In-laws’ for Four Days After Wedding, Chatted with Raj

Sonam stayed at Raja’s house (in-laws’) for four days after the wedding. During this time, she remained in contact with her lover Raj. She had two mobile phones. She told Raja’s sister-in-law Kiran that one phone was for the office and the other for home. Raja trusted her and never checked her phone.

Surveillance Through Aadhaar Card and PSTN Data

Sonam took her husband to a picnic spot. She sent the attackers the live location via mobile. Shortly after, the accused arrived and committed the murder. Police investigated the active mobile numbers found in Aadhaar card and mobile tower data. Suspicious numbers were traced to Indore. The police then pieced together the crime. The identification documents used for hotel bookings helped the police identify the accused.

Blame Game Continues… Accused Accusing Each Other of Being the Mastermind

Shillong DIG David NR Mark stated that five accused, including Sonam, have been arrested. They were produced in court and a 10-day police remand was sought, but 8 days were granted. Interrogations are underway. Initial questioning revealed that all accused, including Sonam, have confessed. A blame game continues, with each accusing the other of being the mastermind. A crime scene recreation will be conducted if necessary.

Mangalsutra Found in a Suitcase, Deepened Suspicion

  • When Raja and Sonam went missing, police searched Sonam’s belongings and found her mangalsutra and ring in her suitcase.
  • She did not wear the mangalsutra on her honeymoon trip, increasing police suspicion.
  • During the accused’s appearance in the Shillong district court, local residents expressed their anger, shouting slogans and condemning the murder and tarnishing of Meghalaya’s image.

Meghalaya Police to Recreate the Crime Scene

Police produced Sonam and other accused in court on Wednesday evening and sought remand. The court remanded Sonam and all accused for 8 days of police custody. Meghalaya police are reportedly preparing to recreate the entire crime scene.

#Meghalaya Murder Mystery so far we know

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him' - image

National News

