Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

According to media reports, questioning of Sonam Raghuvanshi revealed an affair with a man named Raj Kushwaha. Raj Kushwaha is the mastermind behind the entire murder. The police have arrested Raj Kushwaha and three other accomplices involved in the murder from Madhya Pradesh.

Who is Raj Kushwaha? Police investigations revealed that Raj Kushwaha also hails from Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, he is the mastermind behind the murder. He, along with Sonam, hired three individuals from MP to kill Raja Raghuvanshi. They murdered Raja during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sonam then fled with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. They reached Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where the police apprehended her.

Raja’s body found on 2nd June Raja Raghuvanshi, from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife Sonam went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The couple was last seen on 23rd May. On 2nd June, Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a valley in Sohrarim, near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.