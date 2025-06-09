scriptMeghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder | Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja&#39;s Murder | Latest News | Patrika News
Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

Meghalaya Murder Case: The murder of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was not committed by anyone else, but by his wife, Sonam. According to media reports, Sonam has confessed to orchestrating the murder.

IndoreJun 09, 2025 / 11:38 am

Patrika Desk

(Photo Source: Patrika)

Meghalaya Murder Case: The case of Indore newlyweds Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi, who were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has sent shockwaves across the nation. A sensational revelation has emerged in this case. According to the police, Sonam Raghuvanshi plotted the murder of her husband, Raja. It is alleged that she hired three individuals from Madhya Pradesh to kill Raja during their honeymoon.
According to media reports, questioning of Sonam Raghuvanshi revealed an affair with a man named Raj Kushwaha. Raj Kushwaha is the mastermind behind the entire murder. The police have arrested Raj Kushwaha and three other accomplices involved in the murder from Madhya Pradesh.

Who is Raj Kushwaha?

Police investigations revealed that Raj Kushwaha also hails from Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, he is the mastermind behind the murder. He, along with Sonam, hired three individuals from MP to kill Raja Raghuvanshi. They murdered Raja during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sonam then fled with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. They reached Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, where the police apprehended her.

Raja’s body found on 2nd June

Raja Raghuvanshi, from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and his wife Sonam went missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The couple was last seen on 23rd May. On 2nd June, Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a valley in Sohrarim, near Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

Sonam kept at Sakhi One Stop Centre

Following Sonam Raghuvanshi’s arrest, Raj Kushwaha (from Madhya Pradesh) and three assailants, Vicky Thakur, Anand, and Akash, were apprehended from Sagar. The Meghalaya DGP told ANI that three people have been arrested, while initially, information emerged about Sonam surrendering. However, the Indore Crime Branch has clarified that Sonam was arrested. After her arrest, police officials sent Sonam to the Sadar Hospital for preliminary treatment, after which she was taken to the Sakhi One Stop Centre, a shelter for women victims of violence.

