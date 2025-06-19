Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Winds and Rain Forecast from 19-22 June; Alert Issued for 16 Districts

Good Rainfall Expected for 3-4 Days Bhopal experienced cloudy conditions from morning to afternoon, followed by intense sunshine. However, the temperature dropped by about 1.5 degrees. The monsoon has also arrived here. According to Forecast Incharge Dr Divya Surendran, the atmosphere remains humid amidst sunshine and cloud cover. Following the arrival of monsoon clouds, weather experts now expect good rainfall in the next 3-4 days. (Monsoon)

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 16 Districts A heavy rainfall alert (yellow alert) has been issued for Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Sheopur, Agar, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Seoni, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar districts.

Four Days of Heavy Rainfall Predicted; Monsoon to Arrive in Bhind Today The monsoon has gained momentum in Madhya Pradesh. Having reached 54 districts in just three days, the monsoon is now expected to reach Bhind, marking the beginning of heavy rainfall across the state. According to the Meteorological Department, two low-pressure areas and three cyclonic systems are active. The next four days will see heavy rainfall. A very heavy rainfall alert is in place for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli on June 20, while strong winds and storms are likely in several other districts.

Monsoon Arrives Earlier Than Expected for the Third Time in Ten Years The monsoon arrived in the capital city on Wednesday. The city experienced cloudy conditions until afternoon, followed by intense sunshine in the evening. However, favourable conditions led to the monsoon being declared. This is the earliest monsoon arrival in the city in three years. The expected date of monsoon arrival in Bhopal is June 20; therefore, the monsoon arrived two days early this year. This is the third time in the last ten years that the monsoon has arrived earlier than expected.

Winds Reach Speeds of 30 km/h On Wednesday, wind speeds exceeded 30 km per hour. This resulted in a drop in the maximum temperature. The maximum temperature recorded was 33°C, and the minimum temperature was 24.8°C.