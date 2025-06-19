scriptMadhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Winds and Rain Forecast from 19-22 June; Alert Issued for 16 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Winds and Rain Forecast from 19-22 June; Alert Issued for 16 Districts

Monsoon arrives in Madhya Pradesh: The monsoon has quietly arrived in Madhya Pradesh. Within 3 days, it has reached more than 50 districts. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in 16 districts today.

Bhopal, Jun 19, 2025 / 08:33 am

Patrika Desk

MP Weather Today: Heavy rain expected from 19–22 June as monsoon advances

MP Weather Today: Heavy rain expected from 19–22 June as monsoon advances
(Photo source – Patrika)

While monsoons typically arrive with strong winds and heavy rain, this year’s onset has been more subdued. After reaching 10 districts on Tuesday, the monsoon covered 35 districts, including the capital Bhopal, on Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon has reached almost the entire state, except for parts of Datia and Satna districts, and Bhind district. Although the monsoon clouds haven’t shown strong signs of their arrival this time, the Meteorological Department has predicted good rainfall across the state. (Monsoon)

Good Rainfall Expected for 3-4 Days

Bhopal experienced cloudy conditions from morning to afternoon, followed by intense sunshine. However, the temperature dropped by about 1.5 degrees. The monsoon has also arrived here. According to Forecast Incharge Dr Divya Surendran, the atmosphere remains humid amidst sunshine and cloud cover. Following the arrival of monsoon clouds, weather experts now expect good rainfall in the next 3-4 days. (Monsoon)

Heavy Rainfall Alert for 16 Districts

A heavy rainfall alert (yellow alert) has been issued for Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Sheopur, Agar, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Seoni, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, and Maihar districts.

Four Days of Heavy Rainfall Predicted; Monsoon to Arrive in Bhind Today

The monsoon has gained momentum in Madhya Pradesh. Having reached 54 districts in just three days, the monsoon is now expected to reach Bhind, marking the beginning of heavy rainfall across the state. According to the Meteorological Department, two low-pressure areas and three cyclonic systems are active. The next four days will see heavy rainfall. A very heavy rainfall alert is in place for Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli on June 20, while strong winds and storms are likely in several other districts.

Monsoon Arrives Earlier Than Expected for the Third Time in Ten Years

The monsoon arrived in the capital city on Wednesday. The city experienced cloudy conditions until afternoon, followed by intense sunshine in the evening. However, favourable conditions led to the monsoon being declared. This is the earliest monsoon arrival in the city in three years. The expected date of monsoon arrival in Bhopal is June 20; therefore, the monsoon arrived two days early this year. This is the third time in the last ten years that the monsoon has arrived earlier than expected.

Winds Reach Speeds of 30 km/h

On Wednesday, wind speeds exceeded 30 km per hour. This resulted in a drop in the maximum temperature. The maximum temperature recorded was 33°C, and the minimum temperature was 24.8°C.

Increase in Rainfall Activity Expected

Scientist PK Raiykar stated that a low-pressure area currently exists over Rajasthan. Additionally, an upper air cyclonic circulation is present over Uttar Pradesh. This is leading to increased moisture and cloudy conditions with rainfall in many parts of the state.

