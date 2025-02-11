Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

Silver Prices Decline A decline in silver prices was observed today. The price of 1 kg of silver today is ₹99,400. Yesterday, i.e., 10 February, the price of silver was ₹99,500 per kg. On 4 February, the price of silver was ₹98,500 per kg.

Lucknow 22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960 24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220 Ayodhya 22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960 24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220 Meerut 22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960

24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220 Jhansi 22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960 24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220 Varanasi 22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960 24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Prayagraj 22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960 24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220 Noida 22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960 24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220 Gold Became ₹8,520 More Expensive from 1 January to 11 February On 1 January 2025, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Uttar Pradesh was ₹78,700, which has now increased to ₹87,220. This means that in just 41 days, the price of gold has seen a surge of ₹8,520. Meanwhile, the price of silver has also increased from ₹90,500 per kg to ₹98,500.

Why are Gold Prices Increasing? There are four main reasons for the rise in gold prices: 1. Geopolitical tensions have increased after Donald Trump became the President of the United States, leading to increased demand for gold.

2. The weakening of the Rupee against the Dollar is making gold more expensive. 3. Rising inflation is providing strength to gold prices. 4. Increased volatility in the stock market is leading investors to prioritize gold as a safe investment.