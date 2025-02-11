scriptGold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher | Latest News | Patrika News

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

Gold Price Today, 11 February 2025: Gold prices are continuously rising. Over the past 10 days, gold prices have increased by ₹3,020.

LucknowFeb 11, 2025 / 09:09 am

Patrika Desk

सोने की कीमत में उछाल

सोने की कीमत में उछाल

Gold Price Today: Gold prices have broken all previous records. A continuous increase in gold prices has been observed for the past six days. Today, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹87,220, while on 10 February, the price was ₹87,210. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹79,960. Let’s find out the gold prices in major cities.

Silver Prices Decline

A decline in silver prices was observed today. The price of 1 kg of silver today is ₹99,400. Yesterday, i.e., 10 February, the price of silver was ₹99,500 per kg. On 4 February, the price of silver was ₹98,500 per kg.

Lucknow

22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960

24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Ayodhya

22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960

24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Meerut

22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960
24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Jhansi

22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960

24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Varanasi

22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960

24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Prayagraj

22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960

24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Noida

22-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹79,960

24-carat gold price (10 grams)- ₹87,220

Gold Became ₹8,520 More Expensive from 1 January to 11 February

On 1 January 2025, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Uttar Pradesh was ₹78,700, which has now increased to ₹87,220. This means that in just 41 days, the price of gold has seen a surge of ₹8,520. Meanwhile, the price of silver has also increased from ₹90,500 per kg to ₹98,500.

Why are Gold Prices Increasing?

There are four main reasons for the rise in gold prices:

1. Geopolitical tensions have increased after Donald Trump became the President of the United States, leading to increased demand for gold.
2. The weakening of the Rupee against the Dollar is making gold more expensive.

3. Rising inflation is providing strength to gold prices.

4. Increased volatility in the stock market is leading investors to prioritize gold as a safe investment.

News / Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

News

Gold Prices Surge: Six-Day Rally Pushes Prices Higher

in 5 hours

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

National News

Not Just Delhi: These States Also Have No Congress MLAs

19 hours ago

YouTube show controversy: Rajput community joins fight, Karni Sena plans big move

National News

YouTube show controversy: Rajput community joins fight, Karni Sena plans big move

in 4 hours

Maha Kumbh Special Trains: A Train Every Four Minutes to Prevent Crowding

National News

Maha Kumbh Special Trains: A Train Every Four Minutes to Prevent Crowding

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.