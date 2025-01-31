scriptNavjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61 | Latest News | Patrika News
Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61

Navjot Singh Sidhu has achieved a remarkable transformation, losing 33 kilograms in just 5 months. His fitness journey is based on a healthy diet, regular exercise, and consistent effort, making it not only effective but also sustainable in the long term.

BharatJan 31, 2025 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Navjot Singh Sidhu weight loss: Former cricketer and renowned TV presenter Navjot Singh Sidhu has achieved a remarkable transformation, losing 33 kg in just 5 months. Sharing his journey on Instagram, he wrote, “This is the result of willpower, determination, and a disciplined diet.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu weight loss: How did Sidhu achieve this fitness goal?

Sidhu revealed that his fitness journey involved a significant contribution from Pranayama, weight training, and long walks. Let’s delve into the changes he made to his routine:

1. Pranayama – The science of controlling breath

Pranayama is a crucial part of yoga, involving controlled inhalation and exhalation. It not only connects the body and mind but also boosts metabolism.

Benefits of Pranayama:
Increased lung capacity
Reduced stress
Aids in weight loss

2. Weight training – Essential for strong muscles

Weight training is considered highly effective for building muscle and burning calories.

Benefits of Weight Training:
Strengthens bones
Increases energy levels
Prevents muscle loss with age

3. Regular walks – An easy way to burn calories

Sidhu prioritised long daily walks in his fitness journey. Brisk walking not only aids weight loss but also improves cardiovascular health.
Benefits of Walking:
Burns extra calories
Helps reduce belly fat
Keeps the body active and fit

4. Balanced and healthy diet – The key to weight loss

Diet plays the most crucial role in the fitness journey. Sidhu adopted a healthy and balanced diet, eliminating junk food.
Healthy Diet Rules:
Prioritise natural and unprocessed foods
Eat protein-rich foods
Limit sugar and salt intake
Include fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in your diet

Motivating his followers, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote, “Nothing is impossible! If there is determination and discipline, any fitness goal can be achieved.”
If you are also thinking of losing weight, Sidhu’s fitness journey can be an inspiration for you. With the right diet, regular exercise, and willpower, anyone can stay healthy and fit.

