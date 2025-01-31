Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61

Navjot Singh Sidhu weight loss: How did Sidhu achieve this fitness goal? Sidhu revealed that his fitness journey involved a significant contribution from Pranayama, weight training, and long walks. Let’s delve into the changes he made to his routine:

1. Pranayama – The science of controlling breath Pranayama is a crucial part of yoga, involving controlled inhalation and exhalation. It not only connects the body and mind but also boosts metabolism. Benefits of Pranayama:

Increased lung capacity

Reduced stress

Aids in weight loss

2. Weight training – Essential for strong muscles View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navjot Singh Sidhu (@navjotsinghsidhu) Weight training is considered highly effective for building muscle and burning calories. Benefits of Weight Training:

Strengthens bones

Increases energy levels

3. Regular walks – An easy way to burn calories Sidhu prioritised long daily walks in his fitness journey. Brisk walking not only aids weight loss but also improves cardiovascular health.

Benefits of Walking:

Burns extra calories

Helps reduce belly fat

Keeps the body active and fit 4. Balanced and healthy diet – The key to weight loss Diet plays the most crucial role in the fitness journey. Sidhu adopted a healthy and balanced diet, eliminating junk food.

Healthy Diet Rules:

Prioritise natural and unprocessed foods

Eat protein-rich foods

Limit sugar and salt intake

Include fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in your diet Motivating his followers, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote, “Nothing is impossible! If there is determination and discipline, any fitness goal can be achieved.”

If you are also thinking of losing weight, Sidhu’s fitness journey can be an inspiration for you. With the right diet, regular exercise, and willpower, anyone can stay healthy and fit.