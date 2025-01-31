Navjot Singh Sidhu's 33kg Weight Loss at 61

Navjot Singh Sidhu weight loss: How did Sidhu achieve this fitness goal?Sidhu revealed that his fitness journey involved a significant contribution from Pranayama, weight training, and long walks. Let’s delve into the changes he made to his routine:
1. Pranayama – The science of controlling breathPranayama is a crucial part of yoga, involving controlled inhalation and exhalation. It not only connects the body and mind but also boosts metabolism. Benefits of Pranayama:
Increased lung capacity
Reduced stress
Aids in weight loss
2. Weight training – Essential for strong musclesWeight training is considered highly effective for building muscle and burning calories. Benefits of Weight Training:
Strengthens bones
Increases energy levels
Prevents muscle loss with age
3. Regular walks – An easy way to burn caloriesSidhu prioritised long daily walks in his fitness journey. Brisk walking not only aids weight loss but also improves cardiovascular health.
Burns extra calories
Helps reduce belly fat
Keeps the body active and fit
4. Balanced and healthy diet – The key to weight lossDiet plays the most crucial role in the fitness journey. Sidhu adopted a healthy and balanced diet, eliminating junk food.
Prioritise natural and unprocessed foods
Eat protein-rich foods
Limit sugar and salt intake
Include fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in your diet Motivating his followers, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote, “Nothing is impossible! If there is determination and discipline, any fitness goal can be achieved.”