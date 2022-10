Mumbai Gold Smuggling: मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम ने पकड़ा 8.40 करोड़ का सोना, तस्कर के बेल्ट से हुआ बरामद

On 13.10.2022, Mumbai Airport Customs seized 16 Kgs gold bars valued at Rs 8.4 Crore from Indian pax who had arrived from Addis Ababa. Gold bars were concealed in specially designed belt with multiple pockets wrapped around waist. Pax is arrested. @cbic_india @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/hPc4mHqVHY