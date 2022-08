CWC 2022: खाने को नहीं थी रोटी, आर्मी में रहकर की देश की सेवा; अविनाश साबले ने स्टीपलचेज में जीता रजत पदक

#SuperSable does it again!



Personal Best & National Record effort of 8.11.20 from Avinash Sable wins him a #CommonwealthGames2022 Silver Medal in the men's 3000m steeplechase @birminghamcg22 #India 🇮🇳 is proud of you Champion!



Photo- @WorldAthletics (Oregon22) pic.twitter.com/7JCyXiZmYh