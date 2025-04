मुंबई में इस बार खूब बरसेंगे बदरा! मॉनसून को लेकर IMD ने दी नई खुशखबरी

#SWMonsoon forecast by IMD for all India:

✔️Most parts of the country it could be #ABOVE_NORMAL,except parts of NE Region,Tamilnadu,Ladakh.

✔️105 % of the country's LPA.

✔️ENSO neutral in Pacific Oceans

✔️Indian Ocean Dipole neutral

✔️Parts of Maharashtra & arond looks favorable pic.twitter.com/g9NmakwX71