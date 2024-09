Lalbaugcha Raja: लालबागचा राजा को भक्तों ने दिल खोल किया दान, पहले दिन आया इतने लाख का चढ़ावा

#WATCH | Mumbai: The donations received on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 2024 were counted at Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.



The donation amounted to Rs. 48 lakh 30 thousand: Mangesh Dattaram Dalvi, Treasurer, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav… pic.twitter.com/dtI6GWtIyt