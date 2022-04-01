scriptMaharashtra Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Raigad Navi Mumbai | महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ ओएनजीसी प्लांट में लगी भीषण आग, स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में | Patrika News

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ ओएनजीसी प्लांट में लगी भीषण आग, स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में

रायगढ़ जिले के उरण तालुका स्थित ओएनजीसी प्लांट में भीषण आग लग गई थी। इस प्लांट में प्राकृतिक तेल और गैस निर्मित किया जाता था।

नई दिल्ली

Published: April 01, 2022 10:35:22 am

महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ में सरकारी तेल कंपनी ओएनजीसी के प्लांट में भीषण आग लगने की खबर है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई। आगजनी की इस घटना में अभी किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ओएनजीसी प्लांट में लगी भीषण आग, स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में
महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ओएनजीसी प्लांट में लगी भीषण आग, स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में
31 मार्च रायगढ़ जिले के उरण इलाके में स्थित तेल एवं प्राकृतिक गैस निगम (ओएनजीसी) के गैस संयंत्र में बृहस्पतिवार शाम आग लगने से दो कर्मचारी घायल हो गए। आग की सूचना मिलते ही अग्निशमन दल की कई गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई थी और अग्निशमन दल के जवानों ने युद्धस्तर पर काम करते हुए आग पर काबू पा लिया है।

ongc.jpg
वहां के लोगों का कहना है कि ड्रेनेज का तेल वहां स्थित तालाब में डाला जाता है उसी तालाब में शार्ट सर्किट की वजह से आग लगी है। अग्निशमन दल के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि करीब 5 बजे आग लगी थी और लगभग ढाई घंटे की कड़ी मसक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।
आग पर पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण पाया जा चुका है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल की कम से कम सात गाड़ियों को लगाया गया। इस दुर्घटना में अग्निशमन दल का एक जवान हल्का जख्मी हो गया था, जिसे प्राथमिक उपचार देकर घर भेज दिया गया है।

यह भी पढ़ें

'द कश्मीर फाइल्स' देख भावुक हुआ सूरत का व्यापारी, तैयार कर दी 300 रंगों के प्रिंट वाली ये अनोखी साड़ी

फायर ब्रिगेड के द्वारा आग पर काबू पा लेने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। आग किन वजहों से लगी इसका पता जांच के बाद चल पाएगा।

यह भी पढ़ें

'अटैक' के प्रमोशनल इवेंट में जर्नलिस्ट के सवाल पर भड़के जॉन अब्राहम, कहा 'आप अपना दिमाग छोड़ कर आ गए'

newsletter

Archana Keshri

Home / Delhi / New Delhi

अगली खबर

right-arrow

पुरुषों में इन बीमारियों का होता है सबसे ज्यादा खतरा, जानिए कारण और बचाव के उपाय

पुरुषों में इन बीमारियों का होता है सबसे ज्यादा खतरा, जानिए कारण और बचाव के उपाय

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
100 करोड़ का खर्चा, 15 हजार मेहमान, 1 करोड़ की दुल्हन की साड़ी , ऐसे हुई थी जूनियर NTR की शादी
2
कंप्यूटर जितना तेज चलता है इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोगों का दिमाग, देखें क्या आप भी हैं इनमें शामिल
3
मात्र 375 रुपये में खरीदें मिनी AC, टेबल फैन की तरह लगाएं गर्मी में एसी का मजा पाएं
4
RRR की असली कहानी क्या है?... निजाम और अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ विद्रोह करने वाले असली हीरो सीताराम राजू और कोमाराम भीम कौन थे?
5
बिना बिजली के पांच घंटे तक जलेगा यह एलईडी बल्ब, कीमत भी नहीं है ज्यादा
6
भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास का वो 'बाहुबली' जिसकी 10 की 10 फ़िल्में रही हैं सुपरहिट

शानदार खबरें

शिक्षा विभाग के फरमान ने बढ़ा दी शिक्षकों की परेशानी
शिक्षा विभाग के फरमान ने बढ़ा दी शिक्षकों की परेशानी
शनि का गोचर मकर, कुंभ, मीन, कर्क और वृश्चिक वालों को सबसे ज्यादा करेगा प्रभावित, जानिए कैसे?
शनि का गोचर मकर, कुंभ, मीन, कर्क और वृश्चिक वालों को सबसे ज्यादा करेगा प्रभावित, जानिए कैसे?
कंप्यूटर जितना तेज चलता है इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोगों का दिमाग, देखें क्या आप भी हैं इनमें शामिल
कंप्यूटर जितना तेज चलता है इन बर्थ डेट वाले लोगों का दिमाग, देखें क्या आप भी हैं इनमें शामिल
मेष और तुला राशि में जल्द पापी ग्रह करेंगे प्रवेश, 6 राशि वालों की जिंदगी में मचेगी उथल-पुथल, रहें सावधान!
मेष और तुला राशि में जल्द पापी ग्रह करेंगे प्रवेश, 6 राशि वालों की जिंदगी में मचेगी उथल-पुथल, रहें सावधान!
पुरानी Honda Activa मिनटों में बन जाएगी Electric Scooter, खर्च करने होंगे महज 18,330 रुपये
पुरानी Honda Activa मिनटों में बन जाएगी Electric Scooter, खर्च करने होंगे महज 18,330 रुपये
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

IPL 2022 : कब-कहां किनके बीच होगा मुकाबला, डेट-टाइमिंग से लेकर वेन्यू तक जानें IPL 15 का पूरा शेड्यूलIPL 2022 POINTS TABLEपिता के लिए बेहद भाग्यशाली होते हैं इन राशियों के लड़के-लड़कियांबेहद लकी माना जाता है ये नंबर, इन बर्थ डेट में जन्मे लोग होते हैं भाग्यशालीघर में क्यों लगाई जाती है 7 भागते घोड़ों की तस्वीर, जानिए इसे लगाने की सही दिशामुख्यमंत्री का दिन में ट्वीट, रात को दो आइपीएस सहित 6 पुलिस अधिकारियों पर गिरी गाजधन-धान्य की कमी न होने पर भी इन राशियों के लोग रहते हैं परेशान, ये है बड़ी वजहशराब शौकीनों की बल्ले-बल्ले, 1 अप्रैल से 20 प्रतिशत कम रेट में मिलेगी शराब

बड़ी खबरें

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: पीएम मोदी आज करेंगे परीक्षा पे चर्चा, बच्चों को देंगे सफलता का मंत्रडायरी में लिखी दिग्विजय सिंह को पैसे देने की बात, अब कोर्ट में गया 26 करोड़ के लेनदेन का मामलाराहत भरा शुक्रवार: नए वित्तीय वर्ष के पहले दिन नहीं बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामBJP Foundation Day: स्थापना दिवस से आंबेडकर जयंती तक आयोजनों के जरिए माहौल बनाएगी भाजपाआज से नगालैंड, असम और मणिपुर में घट जाएगा AFSPA का दायरा, मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसलाGood News: नवरात्र में IRCTC ट्रेन में कराएगा फलाहार, श्रद्धालुओं को नहीं होगी सफर में परेशानीआज से बदल रहे कई जरूरी नियम, जानिए क्या-क्या हो रहे बदलाव और आपकी जेब पर इनका कैसे पड़ेगा असरआज से संभल कर निकलें रोड पर! तोड़ा Traffic Rule तो सीधे सैलरी से कटेंगे पैसे
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.