महाराष्ट्र के रायगढ़ ओएनजीसी प्लांट में लगी भीषण आग, स्थिति अब नियंत्रण में

रायगढ़ जिले के उरण तालुका स्थित ओएनजीसी प्लांट में भीषण आग लग गई थी। इस प्लांट में प्राकृतिक तेल और गैस निर्मित किया जाता था।
नई दिल्ली
Published: April 01, 2022 10:35:22 am
फायर ब्रिगेड के द्वारा आग पर काबू पा लेने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। आग किन वजहों से लगी इसका पता जांच के बाद चल पाएगा।
There was fire near effluent treatment #ONGC Uran Plant; extinguished with prompt action by ONGC & #CISF. 2 persons sustained Burn injuries. one discharged; other being treated at Burn speciality hospital, Mumbai. Reason for fire being investigated. @HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli— Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) March 31, 2022
