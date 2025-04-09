Patrika Newsapt: India’s first sea bridge, Cambodia’s Hero Rat & America’s Protests

The bridge is 2.07 km long and built with smart technology that can last 100 years, even in salty sea air. It can lift up to let ships pass and is designed to handle more trains in the future. So, why is this important? Because it helps connect people and places faster, boosts tourism, and shows off India’s engineering talent to the world—like the Golden Gate Bridge in the USA.

உயர்தரமான உள்கட்டமைப்பை உருவாக்குவதற்கான இந்தியாவின் முயற்சிகளுக்கு ஒரு சிறப்பான நாள்!



புதிய பாம்பன் பாலம் திறந்து வைக்கப்பட்டது. ராமேஸ்வரம் – தாம்பரம் (சென்னை) ரயில் சேவை கொடியசைத்து தொடங்கி வைக்கப்பட்டது. pic.twitter.com/7Lq6MmxWfZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2025 A rat's Guinness World Records A rat named Ronin in Cambodia just made it into the Guinness World Records – and not for running on a wheel, Ronin is a landmine-detecting rat who has found 109 dangerous landmines and 15 unexploded bombs since 2021. Trained by a group called Apopo, this brave little hero is helping keep people safe in a country where many hidden landmines still exist. This is very important for Cambodia because each landmine Ronin finds could save a life – maybe even a whole village. Ronin is known to be "friendly and hardworking," and now holds the title of the world's best mine-sniffing rat. Imagine that.

Sudarsan Pattnaik won Fred Darrington Award Indian sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik has won the first-ever Fred Darrington Award for Excellence in Art and Culture, He created a 10-foot tall sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha with a beautiful message: “World Peace.” This amazing artwork was displayed at SandWorld, a famous international sand art festival, where Sudarsan became the first Indian sculptor to ever exhibit.

America’s Protests 2025 Why are so many people in the U.S. shouting “Hands Off!” right now? Recently, thousands of people across America marched in protest against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk’s new government policies. From Washington D.C. to New York to Florida—over 1,200 protests took place on the same day. But why? People are upset about massive government changes—like firing workers, closing offices, cutting health funding, and removing protections for immigrants and transgender people. Many believe these changes hurt everyday people and take away their rights. So, why is this important for India or the world? Because when big changes happen in powerful countries like the U.S., they often impact other nations too, no matter how funny it seems sitting far away. These protests show how people are using their voices to ask for fairness, safety, and equal rights for all. Isn’t it powerful to see democracy in action?

Word of the day –

Liberty – the freedom to live as you wish. Quote “Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.” – Rabindranath Tagore