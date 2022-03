Solar Storm: धरती की ओर 21.85 लाख किमी प्रति घंटे की गति से आ रहा सौर तूफान, जानिए कब होगी टक्कर

//CESSI SPACE WEATHER BULLETIN//29 March 2022//SUMMARY: CHANCES OF MODERATE-SEVERE SPACE WEATHER// Active regions 12975 and 12976 (NRT-HARP No 6885) which were being flagged as flare positive by the CESSI ML/AI algorithm have produced multiple M/C class flares recently.

