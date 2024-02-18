टोंगा में 3 घंटे में आए तीन भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर रही 5.0, 5.3 और 5.6 की तीव्रता



कितनी रही भूकंपों की गहराई?



टोंगा में आज आए पहले भूकंप की गहराई 10 किलोमीटर, दूसरे भूकंप की गहराई 10 किलोमीटर और तीसरे भूकंप की गहराई 212.3 किलोमीटर रही।





On 2024-02-18, at 04:32:21 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 132 km SE of Pangai, Tonga. The depth of the hypocenter is about 10.0km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.0.https://t.co/u5A0PQC8vw pic.twitter.com/017FnXSlCY — World EQ Locator (@WorldEQLocator) February 18, 2024

On 2024-02-18, at 06:06:54 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 164 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga. The depth of the hypocenter is about 10.0km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.3.https://t.co/bpHl030Kav pic.twitter.com/J5SMDgcbNK— World EQ Locator (@WorldEQLocator) February 18, 2024

On 2024-02-18, at 07:29:19 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 90 km W of Hihifo, Tonga. The depth of the hypocenter is about 212.3km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.6.https://t.co/nLP3bPAnZv pic.twitter.com/0J2jF4znuZ— World EQ Locator (@WorldEQLocator) February 18, 2024



नहीं हुआ नुकसान पर झटके हुए महसूस



टोंगा में आज आए भूकंपों से किसी तरह का कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। हालांकि प्रभावित क्षेत्र में लोगों का झटके ज़रूर महसूस हुए।



भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा है चिंताजनक



दुनियाभर में भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा हो रहा है। दुनियाभर में पिछले एक साल में किसी न किसी जगह भूकंप के मामले देखने को मिलते हैं। कुछ भूकंपों से किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं होता है, पर पिछले कुछ महीनों में कुछ ऐसे भी भूंकप देखने को मिले हैं जिनसे भारी तबाही मची है। पिछले साल तुर्की (Turkey), सीरिया (Syria), मोरक्को (Morocco), अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan), नेपाल (Nepal) और चीन (China) में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई थी। इसी साल 1 जनवरी को जापान में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई। हालांकि सभी भूकंप तबाही नहीं मचाते, पर भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा चिंताजनक है।



