Earthquakes of magnitude 5.0, 5.3 and 5.6 strike Tonga within 3 hours | टोंगा में 3 घंटे में आए तीन भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर रही 5.0, 5.3 और 5.6 की तीव्रता
टोंगा में 3 घंटे में आए तीन भूकंप, रिक्टर स्केल पर रही 5.0, 5.3 और 5.6 की तीव्रता

Published: Feb 18, 2024 01:55:38 pm

Tanay Mishra

Tonga Earthquakes: दुनियाभर में भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफे का सिलसिला जारी है। आज टोंगा में एक से ज़्यादा भूकंप के मामले सामने आए हैं और वो भी कुछ घंटों में।

Earthquakes in Tonga

दुनियाभर में भूकंप के मामलों में बढ़ोत्तरी होना जगजाहिर है। हर दिन कहीं न कहीं भूकंप के मामले देखने को मिलते हैं। एक दिन में एक से ज़्यादा भूकंप के मामले देखने को मिलते हैं। पर कुछ मौके ऐसे भी होते हैं जब एक ही जगह पर एक दिन में एक से ज़्यादा भूकंप आ जाते हैं। टोंगा (Tonga) में आज. रविवार, 18 फरवरी को ऐसा ही हुआ। टोंगा में आज आज तीन घंटे में ही तीन भूकंप आए। यूनाइटेड स्टेट्स जियोलॉजिकल सर्वे (United States Geological Survey - USGS) ने भी इन तीनों भूकंपों की पुष्टि की

पहले भूकंप की रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 5.0 रही और यह पंगई से 132 किलोमीटर साउथईस्ट में आया। भारतीय समयानुसार यह भूकंप सुबह 10 बजकर 02 मिनट पर आया।

दूसरे भूकंप की रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 5.3 रही और यह हीहिफू (Hihifo) से 164 किलोमीटर वेस्टर्न नॉर्थवेस्ट में आया। भारतीय समयानुसार यह भूकंप सुबह 11 बजकर 36 मिनट पर आया।

तीसरे भूकंप की रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 5.6 रही और यह हीहिफू (Hihifo) से 90 किलोमीटर वेस्ट में आया। भारतीय समयानुसार यह भूकंप सुबह 12 बजकर 59 मिनट पर आया।


कितनी रही भूकंपों की गहराई?

टोंगा में आज आए पहले भूकंप की गहराई 10 किलोमीटर, दूसरे भूकंप की गहराई 10 किलोमीटर और तीसरे भूकंप की गहराई 212.3 किलोमीटर रही।


नहीं हुआ नुकसान पर झटके हुए महसूस

टोंगा में आज आए भूकंपों से किसी तरह का कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। हालांकि प्रभावित क्षेत्र में लोगों का झटके ज़रूर महसूस हुए।

भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा है चिंताजनक

दुनियाभर में भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा हो रहा है। दुनियाभर में पिछले एक साल में किसी न किसी जगह भूकंप के मामले देखने को मिलते हैं। कुछ भूकंपों से किसी तरह का नुकसान नहीं होता है, पर पिछले कुछ महीनों में कुछ ऐसे भी भूंकप देखने को मिले हैं जिनसे भारी तबाही मची है। पिछले साल तुर्की (Turkey), सीरिया (Syria), मोरक्को (Morocco), अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan), नेपाल (Nepal) और चीन (China) में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई थी। इसी साल 1 जनवरी को जापान में आए भूकंप ने भी तबाही मचाई। हालांकि सभी भूकंप तबाही नहीं मचाते, पर भूकंप के मामलों में इजाफा चिंताजनक है।

