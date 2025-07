स्मृति मंधाना ने महिला टी-20 में वो कर दिखाया, जो हरमनप्रीत कौर के अलावा कोई भारतीय नहीं कर पाया

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻👌



Dreaming big, achieving milestones, setting new standards 💪



Smriti Mandhana's legacy through her teammates' eyes ahead of her 150th T20I 🙌



WATCH 🎥🔽 – By @jigsactin | #TeamIndia | @mandhana_smritihttps://t.co/UnAiecpCSO