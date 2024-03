IPL 2024 से पहले ऋषभ पंत को लेकर BCCI ने दिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा अपडेट

🚨 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗯𝗵 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝘁:



After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024…