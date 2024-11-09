scriptBus slides off highway in Nepal; 4 dead, 30 injured | Bus slides off highway in Nepal, 4 dead and 30 injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Asia

Bus slides off highway in Nepal; 4 dead, 30 injured

Nepal Bus Accident: A bus accident occurred in Nepal on Friday. Four people died in the accident.

New DelhiNov 09, 2024 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Accident

Bus accident in Nepal

Road accidents are a common occurrence worldwide. Accidents happen frequently due to overspeeding, carelessness, or other reasons. Many people lose their lives every year due to road accidents. A similar accident has occurred in Nepal (Nepal). On Friday afternoon, a passenger bus suddenly fell off the highway and fell about 150 metres below, resulting in an accident.

4 people die

In the bus accident that occurred in the Surkhet district of Nepal, four people died. According to information, four people died on the spot.

30 people injured

In this bus accident, 30 people were injured. The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment, and some of them have been discharged. However, the condition of three of the injured is reported to be critical.

What caused the accident?

Preliminary investigation has revealed that overspeeding is the probable cause of the accident.

News / world / Asia / Bus slides off highway in Nepal; 4 dead, 30 injured

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan: At least 16 killed, 20 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

world

Pakistan: At least 16 killed, 20 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

in 3 hours

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

Political

Mumbai: Election Commission tightens grip after Rs 2 crore cash recovered

1 hour ago

Rajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains

Political

Rajasthan By-Elections: Why Is Vasundhara Raje Missing from Campaign? BJP Leader Explains

7 minutes ago

IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st T20: India thrash South Africa in Durban, Sanju Samson stars

in 13 minutes

Latest Asia

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina

Asia

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for former PM Sheikh Hasina

3 weeks ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 month ago

17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country

Asia

17 Former Ministers and 9 Former MPs Banned from Leaving the Country

1 month ago

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

Asia

PM Modi talks to Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus over phone, discusses Hindus’ security and other important issues

2 months ago

Trending world News

9/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड खालिद शेख को नहीं होगी मौत की सज़ा, अमेरिकी कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला

विदेश

9/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड खालिद शेख को नहीं होगी मौत की सज़ा, अमेरिकी कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला

in 5 hours

‘ईसाई एजेंडा’ चलाकर अमेरिका में चुनाव जीते डोनाल्ड ट्रंप? धर्म को बनाया मुद्दा!

विदेश

‘ईसाई एजेंडा’ चलाकर अमेरिका में चुनाव जीते डोनाल्ड ट्रंप? धर्म को बनाया मुद्दा!

in 5 hours

पाकिस्तान के मुल्तान में 2000 से ऊपर पहुंचा AQI, 7 शहरों में लगा लॉकडाउन 

विदेश

पाकिस्तान के मुल्तान में 2000 से ऊपर पहुंचा AQI, 7 शहरों में लगा लॉकडाउन 

in 4 hours

नेपाल में हाईवे से फिसलकर नीचे गिरी बस, 4 लोगों की मौत और 30 घायल

विदेश

नेपाल में हाईवे से फिसलकर नीचे गिरी बस, 4 लोगों की मौत और 30 घायल

in 5 hours

क्वेटा रेलवे स्टेशन धमाके में अब तक 24 लोगों की मौत, हमले के पीछे इस आतंकी संगठन का हाथ..

विदेश

क्वेटा रेलवे स्टेशन धमाके में अब तक 24 लोगों की मौत, हमले के पीछे इस आतंकी संगठन का हाथ..

in 4 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.