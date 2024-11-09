Bus slides off highway in Nepal; 4 dead, 30 injured

4 people die In the bus accident that occurred in the Surkhet district of Nepal, four people died. According to information, four people died on the spot. 30 people injured In this bus accident, 30 people were injured. The injured were admitted to the hospital for treatment, and some of them have been discharged. However, the condition of three of the injured is reported to be critical.

What caused the accident? Preliminary investigation has revealed that overspeeding is the probable cause of the accident.