Healthy Dinner Tips: When to Eat Dinner, What to Eat, and What to Avoid

The importance of dinner time cannot be overstated. Eating dinner at the right time is essential for a healthy body. Experts and some research suggest that to stay fit, we should focus on dinner. Some items should be avoided.

What to Eat for Dinner? Healthy Dinner Tips: Dinner should be light and easy to digest. Here are some foods that are beneficial to include in your dinner: Roti and Dal: Both provide essential nutrients to the body and are easy to digest.

Mixed Vegetables and Leafy Greens: They are rich in fiber, which keeps the digestive system healthy. Dal Khichdi or Soup: They are light and a great option for dinner. Vegetable Salad, Oats, and Dalia: All of these are easy to digest and improve digestion.

Often, we get late in returning home from work or get busy watching TV or using our mobile phones, and we don’t get to eat dinner on time. Eating dinner at the right time is crucial. Skipping dinner or eating it late can cause digestive problems and disrupt our sleep.

Healthy Dinner Tips: According to health experts, breakfast should be heavy, and dinner should be light. This helps in maintaining metabolism and digestion. Heavy meals can cause digestive problems. Dinner should not be delayed, and there should be a gap of at least three hours between dinner and sleep.

Including roti, dal, mixed vegetables, salad, and leafy greens in dinner is beneficial. Leafy greens are rich in fiber, which is good for health and digestion. Dal khichdi, dal soup, vegetable salad, oats, and Dalia are all easy to digest. So, the key is to eat what gets digested easily.