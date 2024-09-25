Exercise that will control Blood Sugar in Type 1 Diabetes patients

Research Objective: The main objective of the study was to determine the type of exercise that is more effective for men and women with Type 1 Diabetes. This research is also significant because many people with Type 1 Diabetes avoid exercise due to the fear of Blood Sugar fluctuations, which affects their motivation and overall health.

Research Process and Results The study included 19 participants who were made to perform two different types of aerobic exercises. The exercise was done on a treadmill for 30 minutes. The participants were randomized, and their glycemic and cardiovascular responses were measured.

Types of Exercises Interval Aerobic Session: Participants performed exercises at 40% and 60% maximum oxygen consumption (VO2max) for 1 minute each. Continuous Exercise: Participants performed continuous exercise at 50% VO2 max for 30 minutes.

Health Indicator Measurement: Participants’ heart rate, blood pressure, and Blood Sugar levels were measured before, immediately after, and 20 minutes after the exercise. Additionally, participants were asked about their perceived exertion and enjoyment levels.

Gender-Specific Results The study found that there was no significant difference in cardiovascular responses and enjoyment levels between men and women, but there was a significant difference in Blood Sugar levels. Results in Men: In men, both continuous aerobic exercise and interval aerobic exercise resulted in significant decreases in Blood Sugar levels.

Results in Women: In women, only continuous exercise resulted in decreased Blood Sugar levels. Exercise Recommendations Based on Type For Men: If Blood Sugar levels are low, interval exercises like short bursts of intense activity are recommended. If Blood Sugar levels are high, continuous exercise like running is more suitable.

For Women: Both interval and continuous exercises are effective in controlling Blood Sugar levels in women. What is Type 1 Diabetes? Introduction: Type 1 Diabetes is a type of diabetes where the body produces little or no insulin. It is commonly diagnosed in children and young adults but can occur at any age.

India’s Situation: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in 2022, approximately 95,600 children under the age of 14 in India were affected by Type 1 Diabetes. This study’s findings can help healthcare providers recommend gender-specific exercises for Type 1 Diabetes patients, especially for men who engage in irregular physical activities.

The study aims to increase awareness about the importance of exercise in Type 1 Diabetes patients and help them take better care of their health.