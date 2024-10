Air Strikes by Army in Iraq, 8 Terrorists Killed

Terrorists Killed In Iraq: The Iraqi army carried out air strikes on the hideouts of Islamic State terrorists in Kirkuk province, killing 8 of them.

Iraq Air Strikes

Terrorism is a serious problem in many countries around the world. Terrorists only spread fear and do nothing else. They do not hesitate to attack anyone, whether it’s the public or the army/police. In Iraq, the terrorist organization Islamic State is still active and occasionally carries out terrorist activities. The army also takes action from time to time to eliminate terrorists. On Wednesday, the Iraqi army took action against terrorists again, carrying out 4 air strikes on the hideouts of Islamic State in the Hamrin mountain range in Kirkuk province.

8 terrorists killed In the air strikes carried out by the Iraqi army on Wednesday in the Hamrin mountain range in Kirkuk province, 8 terrorists were killed. Terrorist hideout also destroyed The hideout of Islamic State in the Hamrin mountain range was also destroyed in the Iraqi air strikes. Along with this, several weapons and ammunition of the terrorists were also destroyed.