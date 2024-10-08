scriptOzzy Osbourne: ‘The Godfather of Heavy Metal’ Reveals His Addiction | Latest News | Patrika News
Ozzy Osbourne: ‘The Godfather of Heavy Metal’ Reveals His Addiction

Hollywood News: Ozzy said, “I’m happy, but I’m not completely calm. I take marijuana occasionally.”

Oct 08, 2024

Patrika Desk

Black metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is not well after his back injury. He had been away from addiction for a long time due to his illness, but he has recently revealed that he is returning to addiction.

Mirror UK’s Report

According to a report by ‘Mirror UK’, the frontman of Black Sabbath claimed that he consumes ‘Marijuana’ only when his wife Sharon is not around. As reported by ‘Mirror UK’, Ozzy, who is struggling with Parkinson’s, neck, and back problems, said, “I’m happy, but I’m not completely calm. I take marijuana occasionally.”

Struggle& Addiction

Ozzy has spent most of his life struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs, but he praises his wife Sharon for trying to keep him away from addiction. He said, “I’m lucky to have a wife who keeps an eye on me all the time. She will get me rid of marijuana soon.”

Legal in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, where they live, marijuana is legal. On his ‘Madhouse Chronicles’ podcast, Ozzy also revealed how he tried ketamine, a sleep-inducing drug, during surgery. He said, “I recently went to a doctor and started taking ketamine. They gave me a little ketamine, but it was enough to excite me. But now that thing is back, and it’s weighing heavily on my mind.”He said, “If you’re addicted and want to get rid of it, you can get help.”

