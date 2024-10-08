Ozzy Osbourne: ‘The Godfather of Heavy Metal’ Reveals His Addiction

Mirror UK’s Report According to a report by ‘Mirror UK’, the frontman of Black Sabbath claimed that he consumes ‘Marijuana’ only when his wife Sharon is not around. As reported by ‘Mirror UK’, Ozzy, who is struggling with Parkinson’s, neck, and back problems, said, “I’m happy, but I’m not completely calm. I take marijuana occasionally.”

Struggle& Addiction Ozzy has spent most of his life struggling with addiction to alcohol and drugs, but he praises his wife Sharon for trying to keep him away from addiction. He said, “I’m lucky to have a wife who keeps an eye on me all the time. She will get me rid of marijuana soon.”