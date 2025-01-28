scriptSelena Gomez's Tearful Viral Video | Latest News | Patrika News
Selena Gomez's Tearful Viral Video

Selena Gomez Viral Video: A video of popular singer Selena Gomez weeping uncontrollably is rapidly going viral on the internet.

MumbaiJan 28, 2025 / 03:04 pm

Patrika Desk

Selena Gomez Crying Video: A video of renowned Hollywood singer and actress Selena Gomez weeping profusely is going viral on the internet. The singer recently shared an emotional video on Instagram expressing her feelings about US President Donald Trump’s (US President Donald Trump) immigration crackdown decision but subsequently deleted it after facing significant social media backlash.

Why was the singer weeping?

Following his second presidential inauguration, US President Donald Trump implemented several significant policies, one of which was an immigration crackdown. These crackdowns aim to limit and control the population.
Selena faced criticism for her tearful video, with some dismissing it as performative. Critics argued that expressing sympathy might be inappropriate. This immigration crackdown was part of Trump’s promises made during his presidential campaign, involving stricter action against illegal immigrants.
Selena-Gomez-US President Donald Trump
Selena-Gomez-US President Donald Trump
Since President Trump’s inauguration, his administration has prioritised strengthening efforts to deport illegal immigrants from the country. On Sunday, ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) reported 956 arrests and 554 detentions in a single day.

What did the singer say in the video?

In the video, actress-singer Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez) said while crying, “Forgive me. My people are under attack, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so heartbroken, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything I can, I promise.”

