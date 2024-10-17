BOB Recruitment 2204: Now get a job in Bank of Baroda without a written exam, salary is also tremendous

BOB Recruitment 2024 Last Date Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment of Bank of Baroda must apply by 6 November or before. The maximum age of the applicant should be 65 years. On the other hand, the age limit for the youth category has been fixed at a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 45 years. Candidates will be shortlisted for this recruitment of Business Correspondent Coordinator. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview.

Salary for this Post at Bank of Baroda Fixed Salary: 15,000 rupees per month

Variable Salary: 10,000 rupees per month Send the Form to this Address All candidates have to download the form from the official website of the Bank of Baroda and fill it up. Then it has to be sent to the following address –