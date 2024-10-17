scriptBOB Recruitment 2204: Now get a job in Bank of Baroda without a written exam, salary is also tremendous | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

BOB Recruitment 2204: Now get a job in Bank of Baroda without a written exam, salary is also tremendous

BOB Recruitment 2024: Bank of Baroda has released a vacancy for the post of Business Correspondent Coordinator. Check here for all related information –

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 02:03 pm

Patrika Desk

There is good news for those who want a job in the Bank of Baroda. Bank of Baroda has released a vacancy for the post of Business Correspondent Coordinator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this vacancy. To apply, visit the official website of Bank of Baroda, the address is bankofbaroda.in.

BOB Recruitment 2024 Last Date

Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment of Bank of Baroda must apply by 6 November or before. The maximum age of the applicant should be 65 years. On the other hand, the age limit for the youth category has been fixed at a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 45 years. Candidates will be shortlisted for this recruitment of Business Correspondent Coordinator. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview.

Salary for this Post at Bank of Baroda

  • Fixed Salary: 15,000 rupees per month
  • Variable Salary: 10,000 rupees per month

Send the Form to this Address

All candidates have to download the form from the official website of the Bank of Baroda and fill it up. Then it has to be sent to the following address –
  • Regional Manager
  • Bank of Baroda,
  • Regional Office, Jabalpur Region,
  • Plot No. 1170, First Floor,
  • Shivmoola Tower, near Astha Medical,
  • Right Town, Jabalpur – 482002, Madhya Pradesh

News / Education News / Jobs / BOB Recruitment 2204: Now get a job in Bank of Baroda without a written exam, salary is also tremendous

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

National News

Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

in 4 hours

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Hezbollah can attack Israel anywhere, warns its chief

Political

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Hezbollah can attack Israel anywhere, warns its chief

in 3 hours

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

National News

New Chief Justice: Who is Justice Sanjiv Khanna? CJI Chandrachud’s successor will become the country’s new Chief Justice

in 3 hours

Om Birla praised Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva: Still Inspiration For World Leaders

National News

Om Birla praised Mahatma Gandhi in Geneva: Still Inspiration For World Leaders

in 51 minutes

Latest Jobs

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

Jobs

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

2 days ago

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

Jobs

DU Recruitment 2024: Apply for Professor Post in various Department

6 days ago

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

Exam

RRB Exam Dates: Railway Recruitment Board Know the Exam Update and Expected Date

6 days ago

SBI Recruitment 2024: You can now apply for this recruitment of SBI until October 14, see details here

Jobs

SBI Recruitment 2024: You can now apply for this recruitment of SBI until October 14, see details here

1 week ago

Trending Education News News

UGC NET Result 2024 : पता चल गया कब आएगा यूजीसी नेट रिजल्ट, NTA ने कर दी घोषणा

शिक्षा

UGC NET Result 2024 : पता चल गया कब आएगा यूजीसी नेट रिजल्ट, NTA ने कर दी घोषणा

in 5 hours

JIPMER Result 2024: ग्रुप बी और सी भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम हुआ जारी, यहां देखें 

रिजल्‍ट्स

JIPMER Result 2024: ग्रुप बी और सी भर्ती परीक्षा का परिणाम हुआ जारी, यहां देखें 

in 5 hours

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Out: एसससी ने जारी किया फाइनल आंसर-की, रिजल्ट के साथ देखें मार्क्स भी

रिजल्‍ट्स

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Out: एसससी ने जारी किया फाइनल आंसर-की, रिजल्ट के साथ देखें मार्क्स भी

in 4 hours

BOB Bharti 2204: अब बिना लिखित परीक्षा बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में पाएं नौकरी, सैलरी भी है जबरदस्त 

जॉब्स

BOB Bharti 2204: अब बिना लिखित परीक्षा बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में पाएं नौकरी, सैलरी भी है जबरदस्त 

in 4 hours

Sarkari Naukri: अरे वाह! डाक विभाग में निकली बंपर भर्ती, मिलेगी 30 हजार सैलरी

जॉब्स

Sarkari Naukri: अरे वाह! डाक विभाग में निकली बंपर भर्ती, मिलेगी 30 हजार सैलरी

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.