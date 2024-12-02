ITBP Recruitment 2024: Police force announces vacancies for Group A posts, requires only this special degree

ITBP Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Candidates applying for this recruitment must have a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Additionally, candidates must be registered with the Veterinary Council of India. The maximum age limit for applying is 35 years, with relaxation for reserved categories.

Application Fee for ITBP Recruitment For this recruitment, general, OBC, and EWS category male candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. SC/ST, female, and ex-serviceman candidates are exempt from the application fee.