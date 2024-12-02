scriptITBP Recruitment 2024: Police force announces vacancies for Group A posts, requires only this special degree | ITBP recruitment 2024: Police force announces vacancies for Group A posts, requires only this special degree | Latest News | Patrika News
ITBP Recruitment 2024: Police force announces vacancies for Group A posts, requires only this special degree

Candidates applying for this recruitment must have a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

New DelhiDec 02, 2024 / 09:53 am

Patrika Desk

ITBP Recruitment 2024
ITBP Recruitment 2024: This is a great opportunity to work with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). ITBP has released recruitment for 27 posts of Central Government’s Group-A, Gazetted Combatised posts (Non-Ministerial). The application process for this recruitment has started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Candidates applying for this recruitment must have a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Additionally, candidates must be registered with the Veterinary Council of India. The maximum age limit for applying is 35 years, with relaxation for reserved categories.

Application Fee for ITBP Recruitment

For this recruitment, general, OBC, and EWS category male candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. SC/ST, female, and ex-serviceman candidates are exempt from the application fee.

How to Apply?

  • First, visit the official website
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage
  • Fill the form after registration
  • Pay the application fee after filling all the information
  • Finally, submit the form and take a printout

