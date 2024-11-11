NICL Recruitment 2024: Today is the Last Date, Don’t Miss the Opportunity to Get a Job in an Insurance Company

Eligibility and Age Limit To apply, candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognized university. Additionally, they must be able to read, write, and speak the local language. Under this recruitment, 33 posts are reserved for ST and 41 posts for the EWS category. The minimum age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years. The maximum age limit has been relaxed for SC/ST category candidates. The age calculation will be done as of 1 October 2024.

How to Apply? First, visit NICL’s official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

Click on the recruitment link on the home page

Enter the details and apply, then upload the documents

Pay the fee and submit the form Application Fee SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Serviceman category candidates need to pay an application fee of 100 rupees. All other category candidates need to pay a fee of 850 rupees.