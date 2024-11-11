scriptNICL Recruitment 2024: Today is the Last Date, Don’t Miss the Opportunity to Get a Job in an Insurance Company | Latest News | Patrika News
NICL Recruitment 2024: Today is the Last Date, Don’t Miss the Opportunity to Get a Job in an Insurance Company

NICL Recruitment 2024: If you want to work in an insurance company, apply today for this recruitment –

New DelhiNov 11, 2024 / 11:11 am

Patrika Desk

NICL Recruitment 2024: The last date to apply for the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) recruitment is today, i.e. 11 November 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on NICL’s official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Applications have been accepted since 24 October.

Eligibility and Age Limit

To apply, candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognized university. Additionally, they must be able to read, write, and speak the local language. Under this recruitment, 33 posts are reserved for ST and 41 posts for the EWS category. The minimum age of the candidates should be between 21 and 30 years. The maximum age limit has been relaxed for SC/ST category candidates. The age calculation will be done as of 1 October 2024.

How to Apply?

  • First, visit NICL’s official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
  • Click on the recruitment link on the home page
  • Enter the details and apply, then upload the documents
  • Pay the fee and submit the form

Application Fee

SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Serviceman category candidates need to pay an application fee of 100 rupees. All other category candidates need to pay a fee of 850 rupees.

