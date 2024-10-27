NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

NTPC Recruitment 2024: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited had announced the recruitment for Junior Executive (Biomass) posts some time ago. Now, the last date to apply for this recruitment is approaching.

New Delhi•Oct 27, 2024 / 01:28 pm• Patrika Desk

NTPC Recruitment 2024: If you are looking for a job, this news can be of great help to you. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited announced the recruitment for Junior Executive (Biomass) posts some time ago. Now, the last date to apply for this recruitment is approaching. Interested candidates can apply online till 28th October.

Recruitment for so many posts (NTPC Recruitment 2024 Details) Through this recruitment, a total of 50 posts will be filled. Candidates can apply on NTPC's official website careers.ntpc.co.in . For this recruitment, general, EWS, and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. On the other hand, there is no application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Women, and PWD candidates. A salary of 40 thousand will be given Those selected for this recruitment of NTPC will not only get a salary but also other facilities. These facilities include company accommodation or HRA, health facilities, and a monthly salary of up to Rs 40,000. How to Apply (NTPC Recruitment 2024) First, visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in

Click on the ‘Junior Executive Application’ link on the homepage

Then, fill in the required details in the application form

Now, pay the application fee and submit the form