Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

Application Deadline (Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 Last Date) Applications for this recruitment have started today. The last date to apply is 10 February 2025. To apply, visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in. Details of Posts A total of 933 posts will be filled through this Odisha Police recruitment. Of these, 609 will be Sub-Inspectors, 253 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 47 Station Officers (Fire Service), and 24 Assistant Jailers.

Age Limit (Age Limit For Odisha Police SI Recruitment) Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria for the age limit to apply for this recruitment. The minimum age of the applying candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 25 years. However, relaxation in the age limit has been given to candidates of reserved categories. For more information in this regard, visit the official website.