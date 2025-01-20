scriptOdisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details | Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released a notification for recruitment to several posts, including Sub-Inspectors and Station Officers. Applications for this recruitment will be accepted from today, January 20, 2025.

New DelhiJan 20, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025
Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released a notification for recruitment to several posts, including Sub-Inspector and Station Officer. Applications for this recruitment will be accepted from today, 20 January 2025. A total of 933 posts will be filled through this recruitment.

Application Deadline (Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025 Last Date)

Applications for this recruitment have started today. The last date to apply is 10 February 2025. To apply, visit the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

Details of Posts

A total of 933 posts will be filled through this Odisha Police recruitment. Of these, 609 will be Sub-Inspectors, 253 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 47 Station Officers (Fire Service), and 24 Assistant Jailers.

Age Limit (Age Limit For Odisha Police SI Recruitment)

Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria for the age limit to apply for this recruitment. The minimum age of the applying candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age should be 25 years. However, relaxation in the age limit has been given to candidates of reserved categories. For more information in this regard, visit the official website.

News / Education News / Jobs / Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Was it an International Conspiracy? Mumbai Police to Interrogate Accused

National News

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Was it an International Conspiracy? Mumbai Police to Interrogate Accused

in 5 hours

Delhi Polls: Kejriwal’s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected

Political

Delhi Polls: Kejriwal’s Big Promise, Free Power and Water for Tenants if Elected

2 days ago

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

Results

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

in 3 hours

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

Jobs

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

in 4 hours

Latest Jobs

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

Jobs

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

3 days ago

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Over 500 Assistant Professor Posts

Jobs

RPSC Announces Recruitment for Over 500 Assistant Professor Posts

1 week ago

AIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th

Jobs

AIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th

2 weeks ago

ITBP Recruitment: Deadline Nears for Hindi Translator Posts

Jobs

ITBP Recruitment: Deadline Nears for Hindi Translator Posts

2 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

जॉब्स

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Odisha Police announces 933 vacancies, check details

in 4 hours

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

रिजल्‍ट्स

FMGE December 2024 Results Released by NBEMS

in 3 hours

Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List Out Today

शिक्षा

Delhi Nursery Admission Merit List Out Today

3 days ago

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

जॉब्स

Railway Jobs: 4,000 Apprentice Posts, No Written Exam Required

3 days ago

Last Day to Apply for SBI PO Positions Today: 600 Vacancies

शिक्षा

Last Day to Apply for SBI PO Positions Today: 600 Vacancies

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.