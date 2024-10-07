SBI Recruitment 2024: You can now apply for this recruitment of SBI until October 14, see details here

Recruitment for 1511 Posts (SBI Bharti For 1511 Post) SBI will fill Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager posts through this recruitment. SBI has announced a total of 1511 vacant posts. To apply, visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in .

Post Details 187 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Project Management and Delivery

412 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Infrastructure Support and Cloud Operations

80 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Networking Operations

27 posts of Deputy Manager (System) IT Architect

7 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Information Security

784 posts of Assistant Manager (System)

14 posts of Assistant Manager (System) Job Notification 2024 (SBI Job Notification 2024) The notification for this recruitment was released on September 13. The application process started on September 14. The last date to apply was October 4, 2024, but it has now been extended to October 14.