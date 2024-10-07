scriptSBI Recruitment 2024: You can now apply for this recruitment of SBI until October 14, see details here | Latest News | Patrika News
SBI Recruitment 2024: You can now apply for this recruitment of SBI until October 14, see details here

SBI Recruitment 2024: SBI has released recruitment for Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager posts. See details here-

New DelhiOct 07, 2024 / 05:14 pm

Patrika Desk

SBI Bharti
Don’t let the opportunity to work in the country’s largest government bank, State Bank of India, slip away. SBI has recently announced bumper vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. The last date to apply was October 4, but it has now been extended to October 14. Interested candidates can read the full news to get all the information about this recruitment.

Recruitment for 1511 Posts (SBI Bharti For 1511 Post) 

SBI will fill Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager posts through this recruitment. SBI has announced a total of 1511 vacant posts. To apply, visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in .

Post Details

  • 187 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Project Management and Delivery
  • 412 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Infrastructure Support and Cloud Operations
  • 80 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Networking Operations
  • 27 posts of Deputy Manager (System) IT Architect
  • 7 posts of Deputy Manager (System) Information Security
  • 784 posts of Assistant Manager (System)
  • 14 posts of Assistant Manager (System)

Job Notification 2024 (SBI Job Notification 2024) 

The notification for this recruitment was released on September 13. The application process started on September 14. The last date to apply was October 4, 2024, but it has now been extended to October 14.

See Other Details (SBI Bharti 2024 Details) 

Candidates applying for this post should have a degree in BTech, BE, or MCA. Apart from this, candidates with MTech and MSc degrees can also apply. In addition to educational qualifications, 2 to 4 years of experience is required according to the post. The age limit varies for different posts. For more information, visit the official website. Candidates will be selected based on shortlisting and interviews. General/OBC/EWS candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while there is no application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates. The salary will range from Rs 48,480 to Rs 93,960 per month.

