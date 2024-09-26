Truck crashes into a bar, 11 people killed and over 40 injured

11 people killed The crash resulted in the deaths of 11 people. There is a possibility that the number of fatalities may increase. Over 40 people injured More than 40 people were injured in the accident and were hospitalized for treatment. Some of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

Search for the driver begins The local police have launched a search for the truck driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident. According to sources, the police are investigating the possibility that the driver was under the influence of alcohol while driving, which may have caused him to lose control of the truck.