Truck crashes into a bar, 11 people killed and over 40 injured

Dominican Republic Accident: A truck crashed into a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday morning, resulting in a horrific accident.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:21 am

Patrika Desk

Truck rams into bar in Dominican Republic

Truck rams into bar in Dominican Republic

Accidents involving vehicles occur frequently around the world. However, there are instances where a vehicle does not collide with another vehicle but rather crashes into a building. A similar incident recently occurred in the Dominican Republic. On Sunday morning, a truck crashed into a bar in Las Yayas, a city in the Azua province of the Dominican Republic.

11 people killed

The crash resulted in the deaths of 11 people. There is a possibility that the number of fatalities may increase.

Over 40 people injured

More than 40 people were injured in the accident and were hospitalized for treatment. Some of the injured are reportedly in critical condition.

Search for the driver begins

The local police have launched a search for the truck driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident. According to sources, the police are investigating the possibility that the driver was under the influence of alcohol while driving, which may have caused him to lose control of the truck.

